Damage, thefts and other reports

Criminal damage was reported at 1:13 p.m. Saturday to the sign to Trailside Apartments at the intersection of East Front Street and South Newton Avenue.

A solar light was reported damaged at 9:36 p.m. Saturday at 516 Railroad Ave.

Damage was reported to a window at 7:44 a.m. Sunday at 1820 Margaretha Ave.

Batteries stolen

Batteries were reported stolen from a tractor and semi at 3:45 p.m. Saturday at 10710 900th Ave., Lyle.

1 arrested for test refusal, open container

Deputies arrested Brian K.C. Fancis for third-degree test refusal and open container at 10:47 p.m. Sunday at 18405 U.S. Highway 65 in Albert Lea.

Counterfeit bill reported

A $20 counterfeit bill was reported at 3:57 p.m. Sunday at 2400 Consul St.

2 cited for disorderly conduct

Police cited Ally Renae Thompson, 19, and Alexa Mae Christensen, 18, for disorderly conduct at 9:55 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Fountain Street and Washington Avenue.

6 arrested on warrants

Deputies arrested Brenden David Willaby, 21, on a local warrant at 4:19 a.m. Friday at 411 S. Broadway.

Deputies picked up Darren Eugene Morrison at 4:30 p.m. Friday from Mower County deputies on a local warrant at 83068 Freeborn County Road 46 in Hayward.

Deputies arrested Brandon Lee Crews, 30, on a local warrant at 7:57 p.m. Saturday at 10387 640th Ave., Emmons.

Police arrested Amy Marie Gomez, 30, on a felony warrant at 7:37 p.m. Friday after a traffic stop near the intersection of Columbus Avenue and East Main Street.

Police arrested Crystal Marie Tupa, 29, on a local warrant at 10:42 p.m. Friday near the intersection of S.E. Broadway and Frank Avenue.

Police arrested Anthony Michael Whelan, 39, on local warrants at 12:34 a.m. Saturday on the 100 block of Charlotte Avenue.

Theft reported

Air guns and tools were reported taken at 11:39 a.m. Saturday at 821 Jefferson Ave.