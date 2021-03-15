expand
Ad Spot

March 16, 2021

Damage, thefts and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 10:21 am Monday, March 15, 2021

Criminal damage was reported at 1:13 p.m. Saturday to the sign to Trailside Apartments at the intersection of East Front Street and South Newton Avenue. 

A solar light was reported damaged at 9:36 p.m. Saturday at 516 Railroad Ave.

Damage was reported to a window at 7:44 a.m. Sunday at 1820 Margaretha Ave. 

 

Batteries stolen

Batteries were reported stolen from a tractor and semi at 3:45 p.m. Saturday at 10710 900th Ave., Lyle. 

 

1 arrested for test refusal, open container

Deputies arrested Brian K.C. Fancis for third-degree test refusal and open container at 10:47 p.m. Sunday at 18405 U.S. Highway 65 in Albert Lea. 

 

Counterfeit bill reported

A $20 counterfeit bill was reported at 3:57 p.m. Sunday at 2400 Consul St. 

 

2 cited for disorderly conduct

Police cited Ally Renae Thompson, 19, and Alexa Mae Christensen, 18, for disorderly conduct at 9:55 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Fountain Street and Washington Avenue. 

 

6 arrested on warrants

Deputies arrested Brenden David Willaby, 21, on a local warrant at 4:19 a.m. Friday at 411 S. Broadway.

Deputies picked up Darren Eugene Morrison at 4:30 p.m. Friday from Mower County deputies on a local warrant at 83068 Freeborn County Road 46 in Hayward.

Deputies arrested Brandon Lee Crews, 30, on a local warrant at 7:57 p.m. Saturday at 10387 640th Ave., Emmons. 

Police arrested Amy Marie Gomez, 30, on a felony warrant at 7:37 p.m. Friday after a traffic stop near the intersection of Columbus Avenue and East Main Street. 

Police arrested Crystal Marie Tupa, 29, on a local warrant at 10:42 p.m. Friday near the intersection of S.E. Broadway and Frank Avenue. 

Police arrested Anthony Michael Whelan, 39, on local warrants at 12:34 a.m. Saturday on the 100 block of Charlotte Avenue.

 

Theft reported

Air guns and tools were reported taken at 11:39 a.m. Saturday at 821 Jefferson Ave.

More News

Vikings agree to deal with ex-Giants DT Dalvin Tomlinson

Minnesota fires coach Richard Pitino after 8 seasons

Diverse jury so far for ex-cop’s trial in Floyd’s death

Area residents dig out from snowstorm

Gophers/NCAA

Minnesota fires coach Richard Pitino after 8 seasons

News

Diverse jury so far for ex-cop’s trial in Floyd’s death

News

Area residents dig out from snowstorm

Education

A.L. school board hears plans for new program to connect schools and community resources

News

As second year of emergency begins, GOP again pushes to limit Walz powers

News

February cold snap likely helped Minnesota’s fight against emerald ash borer

News

Minnesota Democrats laud funding in federal stimulus package

News

Owner of The Interchange suing city attorney, governor, others

News

Collins, Klobuchar target senior fraud with Senate proposal

Cops, Courts & Fires

Defense in ex-cop’s trial fears impact of $27M settlement

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Freeborn County reports 12 new cases; over 7,000 have received at least 1 vaccine dose

Cops, Courts & Fires

Damage, thefts and other reports

News

Snow and slippery travel on southeast Minnesota roads

News

7 jurors picked, 7 to come in ex-cop’s trial in Floyd death

Health Updates

Fauci: Trump should urge his followers to get vaccinated

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Freeborn County active cases declining

News

MPCA wants to change some clean water rules. What does that mean?

Cops, Courts & Fires

Speed-related fatalities, citations increasing as statewide extra speed enforcement targets dangerous drivers

News

Winter storm warning in effect tonight during storm

Cops, Courts & Fires

Northwood woman killed in crash off of Highway 65

News

Inspiring learning through art

Health Updates

Mayo estimates next vaccination priority group to take about a month

Education

Star Class: Genius Hour at Hawthorne

News

IRS says new round of COVID relief payments on the way