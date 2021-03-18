expand
Ad Spot

March 18, 2021

COVID-19 update: Statewide cases pass 500K; 12 new cases in Freeborn County

By Staff Reports

Published 1:56 pm Thursday, March 18, 2021

Freeborn County reported 12 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, increasing the county’s cumulative total to 2,977.

Information about the new cases or how many cases are still considered active has not yet been released.

As of Tuesday, 7,305 people in Freeborn County had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 4,014 had received the completed series.

Statewide, 1,505 new cases were reported, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 501,458. Of that number, about 16,000 are considered active cases and 297 people are hospitalized, including 74 in intensive care.

Six new deaths were reported from six counties and included people ranging in age from early 50s to late 90s. The state has now had 6,762 total deaths, of which 4,244 lived in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The following is an update on other area counties:

• Faribault County: 12 new lab-confirmed cases, one probable case; 1,317 total cases; 3,433 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, 1,826 have received completed series

• Mower County: seven new lab-confirmed cases; 4,242 total cases; 10,041 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, 5,374 have received completed series

• Steele County: 12 new lab-confirmed cases; 3,185 total cases; 8,397 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, 4,181 have received completed series

• Waseca County: two new lab-confirmed cases; 2,143 total cases; 4,313 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, 2,279 have received completed series

More News

Level 3 offender moves into Albert Lea

Notice

Lois Geraldine Martinson

12th juror picked, lawyers clash over expert in Floyd trial

Cops, Courts & Fires

Level 3 offender moves into Albert Lea

Cops, Courts & Fires

12th juror picked, lawyers clash over expert in Floyd trial

News

Walz drops some tax increases in revised budget plan

Health Updates

Biden says U.S. to hit 100 million virus shots on Friday

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Statewide cases pass 500K; 12 new cases in Freeborn County

News

US jobless claims rise to 770,000 with layoffs still high

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested for DWI, possession and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Chauvin jury grows despite $27M settlement to Floyd family

News

Tobacco settlement to put $81 million-plus in state coffers

News

Flame Theatre to show movie that aired 62 years ago during theater’s big fire

News

Walz, Flanagan to quarantine after possible COVID exposure

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: 12 new cases in Freeborn County; 29 in Steele County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man pleads guilty to threatening woman with ax

News

Albert Lea woman’s grandson part of protecting the president

News

‘It’s like home’ for St. John’s Lutheran community’s new director of nursing

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested for meth possession and other reports

Health Updates

Teens fueling slight increase in COVID-19 cases in Minnesota

News

2021 Citizens of the Year recognized

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic Health System benefits from gifts of Naeve Health Care Foundation, Auxiliary

News

Minnesota Senate Republicans counter Walz budget proposal

News

Registration now open for annual Civil War Symposium

Education

Campus Notes: Area college students receive honors

News

Alumni Scholarship Foundation scholarships awarded

News

Scholarship given