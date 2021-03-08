COVID-19 update: State reaches more vaccination milestones over weekend

Minnesota passed more COVID-19 vaccination milestones over the weekend.

On Saturday, the state Health Department reported that more than 1 million residents had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

And on Sunday, it reported that more than 10 percent of Minnesota residents had completed their vaccinations — whether two shots of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Nearly 19 percent of Minnesotans have now received at least one dose — including nearly 64 percent of state residents 65 and older.

That last figure is a particularly important one, because state officials have said Minnesota will expand vaccination eligibility when 70 percent of seniors get a first dose.

Officials expected to meet that goal by the end of March. But on the current trajectory, it could happen much sooner — which would accelerate the timeline for when any Minnesotan can get a shot.

As vaccinations continue, there has been a slight uptick in newly confirmed cases in recent days. Averaged over the past week, Sunday’s update showed Minnesota is seeing about 786 new cases each day. That’s up from about 753 on Friday.

Sunday’s update showed a slight decrease in COVID-19 deaths and hospital admissions reported each day, averaged over the past week.

Here are Minnesota’s current COVID-19 statistics:

6,550 deaths (4 new)

490,011 positive cases (897 new); 97 percent off isolation

18.8 percent of Minnesotans with at least 1 dose

63.9 percent 65 and older with at least 1 dose

The pace of vaccinations fell slightly in Sunday’s update. Averaged over the past week, Minnesota is now administering just over 39,000 shots a day — down from a record high of more than 41,000 a day as of Saturday’s report. That’s in part because of an unusually high number of vaccinations reported the previous Sunday, as weather-delayed vaccine doses made their way around the state.

The Health Department on Sunday reported 570,038 people — more than 10 percent of the state’s population — have completed their vaccinations. More than 1 million Minnesotans — more than 18 percent — had received at least one dose.

Minnesota currently ranks 16th among states in doses administered per 100,000 people, according to data collected by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

South-central Minnesota update

Freeborn County reported six new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday, increasing the county’s cumulative case total to 2,877.

Of the total cases, 81 are considered active. No new hospitalizations or deaths were reported.

The new cases included one person between 10 and 14, one person in their 30s, three people in their 50s and one person in their 60s.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, 5,980 people in Freeborn County had received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 2,637 had received both.

The following are updates on other area counties:

• Faribault County: two new lab-confirmed cases; 1,252 total cases; 3,005 people with at least one vaccine dose, 1,181 with both doses

• Mower County: 13 new lab-confirmed cases, two new probable cases; 4,134 total cases; 8,105 people with at least one vaccine dose, 3,765 with both doses

• Steele County: six new lab-confirmed cases; 3,049 total cases; 6,534 people with at least one vaccine dose, 2,779 with both doses

• Waseca County: three new lab-confirmed cases; 2,115 total cases; 3,558 people with at least one vaccine dose, 1,599 with both doses