COVID-19 update: Slight uptick in new cases in Freeborn County

Freeborn County has seen a slight uptick in new COVID-19 cases over the last few days, according to data from local and state health officials.

The county had 16 new lab-confirmed cases and two new probable cases reported on Friday and has now had 2,858 cumulative cases since the start of the pandemic. Of the total cases, 90 are considered active.

The county’s total deaths remains at 24, with one new death added Thursday of a person in their early 90s. No new hospitalizations were reported Friday.

The new cases included two people 4 or younger, two people between 5 and 9, four people in their 20s, three people in their 30s, three people in their 40s, one person in their 50s, two people in their 60s and one person in their 70s.

Across the state, 813 new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday, increasing the state’s cumulative cases to 488,170. Of that number, about 14,000 are considered active cases and 224 people were hospitalized as of Thursday.

The state reported 13 new deaths from nine counties, increasing the total deaths since the start of the pandemic to 6,534. Of that total, 4,076 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Statewide, 975,781 people had at least one vaccine dose as of Wednesday, and 516,422 had the completed series. Of people 65 and older, 58% have received at least one dose.

In Freeborn County, as of Wednesday, 5,499 people had received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,275 people had the completed series.

The following is an update on other area counties: