COVID-19 update: Freeborn County reports state’s only new death

Freeborn County reported the state’s only new COVID-19 case on Tuesday of a person in their early 90s. The person reportedly resided in a long-term care or assisted living facility.

The county has now had 27 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Freeborn County also reported five new cases on Tuesday, increasing the county’s cumulative total to 3,066.

Information has not yet been released about the new cases or how many cases remain active.

The Minnesota Department of Health stated as of Sunday, 9,640 people in Freeborn County had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 5,413 had received at least one dose.

Across Minnesota, 1,278 new cases were reported Tuesday, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 517,881. Of that number, about 19,000 are considered active cases and 357 people are hospitalized, including 89 in intensive care.

The state has now had 6,836 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The following is an update on other area counties: