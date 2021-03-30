expand
Ad Spot

March 30, 2021

COVID-19 update: Freeborn County reports state’s only new death

By Staff Reports

Published 11:50 am Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Freeborn County reported the state’s only new COVID-19 case on Tuesday of a person in their early 90s. The person reportedly resided in a long-term care or assisted living facility. 

The county has now had 27 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Freeborn County also reported five new cases on Tuesday, increasing the county’s cumulative total to 3,066.

Information has not yet been released about the new cases or how many cases remain active. 

The Minnesota Department of Health stated as of Sunday, 9,640 people in Freeborn County had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 5,413 had received at least one dose.

Across Minnesota, 1,278 new cases were reported Tuesday, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 517,881. Of that number, about 19,000 are considered active cases and 357 people are hospitalized, including 89 in intensive care.

The state has now had 6,836 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The following is an update on other area counties:

  • Faribault County: three new lab-confirmed cases; 1,373 total cases; 4,259 people had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 2,743 had received the completed series.
  • Mower County: six new lab-confirmed cases; 4,360 total cases; 13,663 people had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 7,014 had received the completed series.
  • Steele County: five new lab-confirmed cases, two probable cases; 3,322 total cases; 10,551 people had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 5,611 had received the completed series.
  • Waseca County: three new lab-confirmed cases; 2,202 total cases; 5,272 people had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 3,233 had received the completed series.

 

More News

COVID-19 update: Freeborn County reports state’s only new death

Counterfeit bill turned in and other reports

3 things to know if you’re newly eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine in Minnesota

Trump’s heir? Pence reemerges, lays groundwork for 2024 run

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Freeborn County reports state’s only new death

Cops, Courts & Fires

Counterfeit bill turned in and other reports

Health Updates

3 things to know if you’re newly eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine in Minnesota

Elections & Campaigns

Trump’s heir? Pence reemerges, lays groundwork for 2024 run

Cops, Courts & Fires

Witness in George Floyd case: ‘I witnessed a murder’

Lake Mills

Lake Mills’ Jim Boehmer honored as Iowa Athletic Director of the Year

News

SMART Transit serves community amid pandemic with safe rides, food delivery, other services

Health Updates

Biden, CDC director warn of virus rebound if nation lets up

Cops, Courts & Fires

Jurors shown video at ex-officer’s trial in Floyd’s death

Health Updates

COVID-19 deaths: 10 new cases in Freeborn County; almost 10K have received first vaccine dose

Health Updates

WHO report: COVID likely 1st jumped into humans from animals

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man arrested for fleeing police in vehicle and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Former officer’s trial in George Floyd’s death gets underway

News

Walz says ‘normalcy is on the horizon’ in state address

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Vaccination pace reaches record high

News

Minnesota lawmaker proposes secession to border states

Cops, Courts & Fires

Jurors in ex-officer’s high-profile trial face heavy burden

News

In Minneapolis, an immigrant street struggles to recover

Business

Chance of a lifetime

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Record daily increase in vaccinations as cases also climb

Cops, Courts & Fires

Prosecutors struggle with consistent story in Jan. 6 cases

News

Now vaccinated, older adults emerge from COVID hibernation

News

Farm Family of the Year

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic Health System offering yoga therapy webinar to help people with chronic conditions