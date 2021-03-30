COVID-19 update: Freeborn County reports state’s only new death
Freeborn County reported the state’s only new COVID-19 case on Tuesday of a person in their early 90s. The person reportedly resided in a long-term care or assisted living facility.
The county has now had 27 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Freeborn County also reported five new cases on Tuesday, increasing the county’s cumulative total to 3,066.
Information has not yet been released about the new cases or how many cases remain active.
The Minnesota Department of Health stated as of Sunday, 9,640 people in Freeborn County had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 5,413 had received at least one dose.
Across Minnesota, 1,278 new cases were reported Tuesday, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 517,881. Of that number, about 19,000 are considered active cases and 357 people are hospitalized, including 89 in intensive care.
The state has now had 6,836 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
The following is an update on other area counties:
- Faribault County: three new lab-confirmed cases; 1,373 total cases; 4,259 people had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 2,743 had received the completed series.
- Mower County: six new lab-confirmed cases; 4,360 total cases; 13,663 people had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 7,014 had received the completed series.
- Steele County: five new lab-confirmed cases, two probable cases; 3,322 total cases; 10,551 people had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 5,611 had received the completed series.
- Waseca County: three new lab-confirmed cases; 2,202 total cases; 5,272 people had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 3,233 had received the completed series.