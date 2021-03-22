COVID-19 update: Freeborn County hits 3,000 cumulative cases; no new deaths across the state

More than 3,000 COVID-19 cases have now been reported in Freeborn County since the start of the pandemic with the addition of four new cases and one probable case on Monday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

The county has now had 3,001 total cases.

Information about the new cases or how many of the total cases remain active has not yet been released.

The county has had 8,447 people who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 4,349 who have received the completed series, as of Saturday, according to the state.

Statewide, 1,152 new cases were reported Monday, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 506,376.

Of that number, about 17,000 are considered active cases and 318 people are hospitalized, including 77 in intensive care, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

No new deaths were reported.

The state has had 6,782 deaths since the start of the pandemic, of which 4,248 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The following is an update on other area counties: