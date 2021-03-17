expand
March 17, 2021

COVID-19 update: 12 new cases in Freeborn County; 29 in Steele County

By Staff Reports

Published 12:21 pm Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Freeborn County reported 10 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases and two probable cases on Wednesday, increasing the county’s cumulative total to 2,965.

Information about the new cases or how many cases are still considered active has not yet been released.

As of Monday, 7,289 people in Freeborn County had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 3,697 had received the completed series.

Statewide, 1,046 new cases were reported, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 499,962. Of that number, about 15,000 are considered active cases and 282 people are hospitalized, including 67 in intensive care.

Seven new deaths were reported from seven counties and included people ranging in age from late 40s to late 90s. The state has now had 6,756 total deaths, of which 4,243 lived in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The following is an update on other area counties:

• Faribault County: six new lab-confirmed cases; 1,304 total cases; 3,437 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, 1,781 have received completed series

• Mower County: seven new lab-confirmed cases, one probable case; 4,235 total cases; 10,001 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, 5,065 have received completed series

• Steele County: 28 new lab-confirmed cases, one probable case; 3,173 total cases; 8,356 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, 3,939 have received completed series

• Waseca County: 4 new lab-confirmed cases; 2,142 total cases; 4,300 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, 2,208 have received completed series

