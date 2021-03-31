expand
March 30, 2021

Community Sew Day approaching in April

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, March 30, 2021

The next Community Sew Day is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 10 at Bridge Community Church, 2016 Bridge Ave. in Albert Lea.

Participants are asked to bring their sewing machines, scissors, pins, a snack or bag lunch and completed projects from last fall. Face masks are also encouraged.

Projects ready to be completed will include quilts, children’s clothing and personal care bags.

Community Sew Day is part of the local Shinefest mission.

If you have any questions, call 402-1081 or 402-7764.

