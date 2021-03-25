expand
Ad Spot

March 25, 2021

mayo clinic albert lea

Ciota to transition out of CEO role at Mayo Clinic Health System

By Staff Reports

Published 11:47 am Thursday, March 25, 2021

After serving in various administrative leadership roles for 25 years, Dr. Mark Ciota will transition out of his current leadership role as CEO of Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea and Austin, health system officials announced Thursday.

Mark Ciota

“We are incredibly grateful for Dr. Ciota’s extraordinary commitment to his patients and to the community for more than two decades,” said Robert Albright Jr., D.O., regional vice president of the southeast Minnesota region for Mayo Clinic Health System, in a news release.

Ciota will continue in his role until mid-summer to ensure a smooth transition for his successor. He also will maintain his practice as an orthopedic surgeon at both locations in Albert Lea and Austin, the release stated.

A successor has not yet been named.

“When I started in 1995, we had 80 employees in Albert Lea,” Ciota said. “We have grown to nearly 2,000 employees across our two campuses, have expanded and updated our facilities, and, most importantly, continually brought new services and improved care to our area patients.”

Ciota started at the Albert Lea hospital in August 1995 after completing his training in Dayton, Ohio. He started out as an orthopedic surgeon and got into administration after one year — beginning on the committee level. 

He became chief executive officer of the Albert Lea location in 2004 and CEO of Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea and Austin in 2012.

 

More News

mayo clinic albert lea

Ciota to transition out of CEO role at Mayo Clinic Health System

Minnesota marijuana bill continues push through House

John H. Crum

Dozens of fully vaccinated Minnesotans have gotten COVID-19

Health Updates

Ciota to transition out of CEO role at Mayo Clinic Health System

News

Minnesota marijuana bill continues push through House

Health Updates

Dozens of fully vaccinated Minnesotans have gotten COVID-19

News

US jobless claims fall to 684,000, fewest since pandemic

Health Updates

AstraZeneca confirms strong vaccine protection after US rift

News

Diverse jury raises activists’ hopes for ex-cop’s trial

News

WCTA announces intent to bring services into all of Albert Lea

Health Updates

Officials celebrate new Albert Lea VA clinic in ribbon cutting

News

Ice goes out on Fountain Lake

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Freeborn County reports new death

Cops, Courts & Fires

Catalytic converters taken off of trucks and other reports

News

Prince’s ashes to be displayed marking 5th year of his death

Cops, Courts & Fires

Official: Colorado shooting suspect prone to rage, delusions

Education

‘More alike than different’

Health Updates

NAMI offers free online mental health support group mtgs.

News

Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota and Lifetrack announce plans to merge

News

Freeborn-Mower Cooperative Services announces name change, brand refresh

Education

A feast fit for a voyageur

News

A lake adventure

News

Two local trap shooters compete in national competition in Ariz.

News

Bridge Avenue work to resume Monday

Cops, Courts & Fires

Need for disputed pipeline argued in Minn. appeals court

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Minnesota vaccination pace flat; active cases trend higher

Cops, Courts & Fires

Transgender student to receive $300K in lawsuit