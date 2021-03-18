expand
Ad Spot

March 18, 2021

Chauvin jury grows despite $27M settlement to Floyd family

By Associated Press

Published 6:03 am Thursday, March 18, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS — Concern appears to be fading that a massive settlement for George Floyd’s family would derail the trial of a former police officer accused in his death, with most potential jurors saying they had avoided news of the settlement or could set it aside.

Derek Chauvin

Two jurors seated before news of the city’s $27 million settlement broke last week were dismissed Wednesday after being re-questioned by Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill, but five others were retained.

One of those who was retained, a Black man, told Cahill he heard about the settlement on the radio Friday but that he could put it aside and decide the case only on the evidence that was presented in the courtroom.

“It hasn’t affected me at all because I don’t know the details,” he said.

Two new jurors were seated later in the day, putting the jury back at nine. Five are men and four are women. Five are white, one is multiracial and three are Black, and their ages range from 20s to 50s.

Fourteen jurors, including two alternates, are needed for former officer Derek Chauvin’s trial on murder and manslaughter charges in Floyd’s death.

Cahill has set March 29 for opening statements if the jury is complete by then. Chauvin attorney Eric Nelson, who requested jurors be recalled for re-questioning because of the settlement, has also asked that the trial be delayed or moved elsewhere. Cahill said he would rule Friday on those motions.

The two new jurors include a Black man in his 40s who said he works in management and has lived in the Twin Cities area for about two decades after immigrating to the United States, and a white woman in her 40s who works as a consultant.

The man said he had a neutral view of Chauvin and could start with a presumption of innocence. He said he trusts police, but that it would be fair for a jury to evaluate the officer’s actions.

The woman said she agreed that police don’t always treat white and Black people equally, but that she has a pretty strong faith in police in her community. She said it’s important for people to cooperate with police.

“I’ve probably been taught or learned along the way that you respect police and you do what they ask,” she said.

Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter in the May 25 death of Floyd, a Black man who was declared dead after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against his neck for about nine minutes. Floyd’s death, captured on bystander video, set off weeks of sometimes-violent protests across the country and led to a national reckoning on racial justice.

The judge is also expected to rule Friday on Nelson’s request to admit evidence of Floyd’s 2019 arrest in Minneapolis.

Three other former officers face an August trial in Floyd’s death on charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter.

More News

US jobless claims rise to 770,000 with layoffs still high

1 arrested for DWI, possession and other reports

AP source: Vikings agree to deal with CB Patrick Peterson

Chauvin jury grows despite $27M settlement to Floyd family

News

US jobless claims rise to 770,000 with layoffs still high

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested for DWI, possession and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Chauvin jury grows despite $27M settlement to Floyd family

News

Tobacco settlement to put $81 million-plus in state coffers

News

Flame Theatre to show movie that aired 62 years ago during theater’s big fire

News

Walz, Flanagan to quarantine after possible COVID exposure

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: 12 new cases in Freeborn County; 29 in Steele County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man pleads guilty to threatening woman with ax

News

Albert Lea woman’s grandson part of protecting the president

News

‘It’s like home’ for St. John’s Lutheran community’s new director of nursing

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested for meth possession and other reports

Health Updates

Teens fueling slight increase in COVID-19 cases in Minnesota

News

2021 Citizens of the Year recognized

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic Health System benefits from gifts of Naeve Health Care Foundation, Auxiliary

News

Minnesota Senate Republicans counter Walz budget proposal

News

Registration now open for annual Civil War Symposium

Education

Campus Notes: Area college students receive honors

News

Alumni Scholarship Foundation scholarships awarded

News

Scholarship given

News

‘A more perfect union’ is topic for second biennial speech contest

News

Department of Commerce offers licensing exams online to expand access

Cops, Courts & Fires

City motions to dismiss suits filed by The Interchange owner

Health Updates

Vaccination pace stumbles; pandemic data stable

News

As precious metals prices soar, Minnesota becomes hot spot for catalytic converter thefts