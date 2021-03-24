expand
March 24, 2021

Catalytic converters taken off of trucks and other reports

Published 8:56 am Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Catalytic converters were reported taken off of two trucks and other damage was reported at 5:03 a.m. Tuesday at 1500 Betha Larson Lane. 

 

Gun stolen from vehicle

Police received a report at 11 a.m. Tuesday that a gun was reported stolen out of a vehicle at 1201 Southview Lane. The owner did not know when or where the theft might have happened. 

 

1 arrested for driving violation, marijuana

Police arrested Derrick Jacqueay Roberson, 42, for driving after cancellation inimical to public safety, fifth-degree possession and felony possession of marijuana after a traffic stop at 2:29 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Minnesota Highway 13 and 733rd Avenue.

 

Hit-and-run reported

A hit-and-run was reported at 12:06 p.m. Tuesday at 2717 Bridge Ave. 

 

1 arrested for DWI

Police arrested Layne Allen Adams, 24, for third-degree driving while intoxicated after receiving a report of a silver Dodge pickup that went off the road at 3:02 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Bridge Avenue and Plaza Street. 

 

Gas drive-off reported

A gas drive-off was reported at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at 906 W. Front St. 

 

1 arrested for domestic assault

Police arrested Daniel Patrick Flint, 40, for domestic assault and domestic assault-intent to cause fear at 8:35 p.m. Tuesday at 320 Court St. 

 

1 cited for theft

Police cited Daniel Patrick Hays, 31, for theft at 10:54 p.m. Tuesday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave. 

