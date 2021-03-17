Campus Notes: Area college students receive honors

Iowa State University

Two area students are ranked among the top 2% of students in their college at Iowa State University:

• Cole Indrelie, junior, College of Design, Albert Lea

• Morgan Fritz, senior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Lake Mills

Minnesota State University, Mankato

The academic high honor and honor lists (dean’s lists) for the past fall semester at Minnesota State University, Mankato have been announced by interim Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Matt Cecil.

Among 3,861 students, a total of 1,130 students qualified for the high honor list by achieving a 4.0 straight “A” average, while 2,731 students earned a 3.5 to 3.99 average to qualify for the honor list.

To qualify for academic honors, undergraduate students must be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours for the semester.

The following area students received honors:

Albert Lea

• Venesses Brito-Lino, high honor list

• Kylie Brown, honor list

• Jadin Brue, honor list

• Jazmin Brue, high honor list

• Cali Cantu, high honor list

• Kaylee Cincoski, honor list

• Griffin Gonzalez, honor list

• Braden Heavner, high honor list

• Logan Howe, honor list

• Ahnika Johnson, honor list

• Lisbeth Magdaleno-Garcia, honor list

• Emily Taylor, honor list

• Rachel Wangen, high honor list

Alden

• Samantha Kuethe, high honor list

• Brett Neel, high honor list

Clarks Grove

• Abraham Peterson, honor list

• Hanna Sack, honor list

Ellendale

• Brianna Anderson, high honor list

• Emily Crabtree, honor list

• Natalia Galindo, honor list

Emmons

• Brandon Kiehm, honor list

Geneva

• Natalie Aaseth, high honor list

• Karter Sletten, honor list

Glenville

• Sara Allison, honor list

• Kristi Fett, honor list

• Morgan Jellinger, honor list

Hartland

• Katie Cliff, honor list

• Nicole Kaupa, honor list

• Morgan Wiersma, high honor list

New Richland

• Yessenia Gamez, honor list

• Madison Kormann, honor list

Northwood

• Erika Heideman, high honor list

Walters

• Amber Hagen, high honor list

Wells

• Claire Christianson, high honor list

• Alexis Mandler, honor list

• Tessla Morton, high honor list

• Bob Schindler, honor list

• Carson Wegner, honor list

Saint John’s University

Connor Veldman, child of Jake and Sarah Veldman of Hollandale, has earned the distinction of being named to the dean’s list for the 2020 fall semester at Saint John’s University. Veldman is a sophomore biology major at the university.

To be included on the dean’s list, students must have a semester grade-point average of at least 3.80 and have completed 12 credits for which honor points (A, B, C, etc.) are awarded. Students included on the dean’s list cannot have any “unsatisfactory” or “incomplete” grades for that semester.

South Central College

South Central College has released its president’s list and dean’s list of students with exceptional academic performance in the 2020 fall semester.

The president’s list includes students who have a cumulative GPA of 3.8 or higher and have completed at least 24 cumulative credits at SCC. The dean’s list includes students who have achieved a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher and completed at least 12 credits that semester. Because of the different criteria, students may be named to both the president’s and the dean’s lists in the same semester.

Students from the following communities were named to the 2020 fall semester president’s and dean’s lists:

President’s list

• Alexis Bakker, Conger

Dean’s list

• Shiloh Martin, Albert Lea

• Alexis Bakker, Conger

• James Bently, New Richland

• Jacob Gottberg, Wells

University Minnesota Twin Cities

Several area students were named to the 2020 fall semester dean’s list at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities.

To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.

The following are the area students:

Albert Lea

• Christopher Abrego, junior, College of Science and Engineering

• Dane Brownlow, junior, School of Nursing

• Sean Brownlow, senior, Carlson School of Management

• Rhiannon Farr, senior, College of Liberal Arts

• Madeline Funk, senior, College of Liberal Arts

• Dylan Hansen, senior, College of Liberal Arts

• Shivang Patel, senior, College of Biological Sciences

• Claire Sherman, senior, School of Nursing

• Cole Thompson, junior, College of Science and Engineering

Alden

• Elynn Johnson, senior, College of Liberal Arts

Clarks Grove

• Sydney Doran, senior, Carlson School of Management

Ellendale

• Lauren Arthur, junior, College of Food, Agriculture and Natural Resource Sciences

Geneva

• Laura Worrell, sophomore, College of Education/Human Development

Hayward

• Levi Kermes, senior, College of Food, Agriculture and Natural Resource Sciences

New Richland

• Madison Piepho, junior, College of Liberal Arts

• Autumn Ress, senior, College of Education/Human Development

Wells

• Danica Via Holmseth, senior, College of Design

• Logan Stenzel, sophomore, Carlson School of Management