March 8, 2021

Bridge Avenue to be detoured for fiber optic installation

By Submitted

Published 11:08 am Monday, March 8, 2021

The northbound lane of Bridge Avenue will be closed from Wilson Street to Marshall Street on today to locate existing utilities. Northbound vehicles will be diverted to Main Street via Wilson Street and back via Sibley Street and Marshall Street.

People are asked to follow the detour route.

The public is asked to exercise additional caution when traveling near road construction.

For more information, contact Ryan Hajek, assistant director of public works, at 507-377-4310.

