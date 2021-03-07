BOARD MEETING NOTICE/AGENDA MAR ’21

Shell Rock River

Board Meeting

Notice is hereby given that the Shell Rock River Watershed District (SRRWD) will conduct the monthly board meeting via teleconference as provided by Minnesota Statute 13D.021 Sub(1) on March 9, 2021 at 8:30AM. The meeting will be recorded and available via www.shellrock.org. Members of the board may participate by electronic means as provided by Minnesota Statute 13D.021 Sub(3) at which time the following matters will come before them:

Minutes of the February 9, 2021 SRRWD Regular Board Meeting

Minutes of the February 23, 2021 SRRWD Dredge Committee Meeting

February 2021 Treasurer’s Report Subject to Audit

February 2021 Project Fund Treasurer’s Report Subject to Audit

Authorize Payment of Claims

Authorize Payment of Project Fund Disbursements

Resolution 2021-04 MPCA Clean Water Partnership Loan Agreement

Motion to Contract with Dorsey & Whitney to Perform a General Obligation Note and Opinion

Regarding District Finances for Clean Water Partnership Loan Program. Contract not to Exceed $5,000.00

Fountain Lake Restoration Project Bonding Update

Pickerel Lake Township Road Issue Discussion

Pickerel Lake Update

Hayward Solar Project Discussion

Resolution 2021-03 Pickerel Lake Property Option Agreement

Motion to Award Quote to seed Miller Tract Property

Motion to Approve Gitta Trust Property Contract

Motion to Approve Fisher Property Contract

One Watershed, One Plan Update

As the SRRWD is closed to the public, anyone wishing to address the SRRWD Board of Managers during the public comment section of the meeting should submit their comments in writing no later than 4 p.m. the day prior to the scheduled meeting. Written comments are to be directed to Andy Henschel, Administrator. Shell Rock River Watershed District 214 W. Main St. Albert Lea, MN 56007; or by email to Andy.henschel@co.freeborn.mn.us.

Published in the Albert Lea Tribune on the 6th day of March, 2021