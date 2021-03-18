expand
March 18, 2021

Cheesy Bacon-Broccoli Quiche

Better-for-you family breakfasts

By Submitted

Published 4:57 am Thursday, March 18, 2021

Making sure your family members get a nutritious start to the day is an important job, and by focusing on a few wholesome ingredients, such as real milk, simple and healthful dishes can quickly become family favorites.

In fact, dairy milk is the top food source of calcium, vitamin D and potassium, and cereal is the top food source of fiber — which are four nutrients of public health concern identified by the Dietary Guidelines for Americans. This nutritious breakfast combination costs only around 50 cents per serving — so parents can give their children nutrients they need without breaking the bank.

Another delicious breakfast option is a Cheesy Bacon-Broccoli Quiche, which offers 11 grams of protein per serving while introducing picky eaters to veggies in an appetizing way. If a busy schedule calls for an on-the-go option, real milk provides essential nutrients and can be blended into a Banana Breakfast Shake for a tasty and portable way to start the day.

About 90% of the U.S. population does not meet dairy recommendations outlined in the Dietary Guidelines for Americans. Most individuals would benefit by increasing intake of nutrient-dense, calcium-rich dairy milk. One 8-ounce glass of dairy milk contains almost as much calcium as six cups of kale and the same amount of protein found in 1 1/2 medium eggs, making real milk an easy and delicious way for your little ones to get important nutrients they need.

Visit milklife.com for more health-focused, simple and delicious family meal inspiration.

Cheesy Bacon-Broccoli Quiche
Servings: 6

Ingredients

1 package (10 ounces) frozen broccoli with cheese sauce
3 slices turkey bacon, chopped
1/2 cup white mushrooms, sliced
1/2 cup green onions, chopped
1 frozen prepared pie shell (9 inches)
4 eggs
1 cup fat free or low fat dairy milk
1/2 cup cheddar cheese, shredded

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 F.

In microwave, prepare broccoli and cheese sauce according to package directions; set aside to cool slightly.

In nonstick skillet over medium heat, cook bacon, mushrooms and green onions until bacon is cooked through and mushrooms are tender. Scatter bacon mixture in bottom of pie shell; place pie shell on baking sheet.

In bowl, whisk eggs and dairy milk then stir in broccoli and cheese sauce along with cheddar cheese. Pour custard into pie shell and bake 35-45 minutes, or until center is just set and knife blade comes out clean when inserted into center of quiche.

Let cool at least 10 minutes before cutting into wedges and serving.

Nutritional information per serving: 280 calories; 16 g fat; 6 g saturated fat; 160 mg cholesterol; 11 g protein; 22 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 510 mg sodium; 150 mg calcium. Nutrition figures based on using fat free milk.

 

Banana Breakfast Shake

Banana Breakfast Shake
Servings: 2 (6 ounces milk per serving)

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups fat free or low fat dairy milk
1 frozen medium banana, peeled and sliced
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract (optional)
1/4 teaspoon almond extract (optional)
cinnamon, for garnish (optional)

Directions

In blender container, combine dairy milk, banana, vanilla extract and almond extract. Blend until smooth, about 20 seconds.

Pour into two glasses and garnish with sprinkle of ground cinnamon, if desired.

Nutritional information per serving: 120 calories; 0 g fat; 0 g saturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 7 g protein; 23 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 100 mg sodium; 190 mg calcium. Nutrition figures based on using fat free milk.

 

