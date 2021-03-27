expand
Ad Spot

March 27, 2021

ASSUMED NAME – TWEED RENOVATIONS

By Submitted

Published 10:36 am Saturday, March 27, 2021

Certificate Of
Assumed Name
State Of Minnesota

Pursuant to Chapter 333, Minnesota Statutes; the undersigned, who is or will be conducting or transacting a commercial business in the State of Minnesota under an assumed name, hereby certifies:
1. The assumed name under which the business is or will be conducted is:
Tweed Renovations
2. The address of the principal place of business is or will be:
14314 810th Avenue
Glenville MN 56036
United States
3. The name and address of all persons conducting business under the above Assumed Name, including any corporations that may be conducting this business.
Brent Allen Tweed
14314 810th Avenue
Glenville MN 56036
United States
I certify that I am authorized to execute this certificate and I further certify that I understand that by signing this certificate I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Minnesota Statutes section 609.48 as if I had signed this certificate under oath.

/s/Brent Tweed
Mailing Address:
None provided
Email:
brentatweed@gmail.com
Published in the Albert Lea Tribune on the 27th & 31st days of April, 2021

More News

PROBATE – SCHULTZ, ROGER JOHN

PUBLIC HEARING – APRIL 6, 2021

ASSUMED NAME – TWEED RENOVATIONS

PROBATE – MYRNA PETRA GANRUDE

Cops, Courts & Fires

Prosecutors struggle with consistent story in Jan. 6 cases

News

Now vaccinated, older adults emerge from COVID hibernation

News

Farm Family of the Year

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic Health System offering yoga therapy webinar to help people with chronic conditions

News

Scouting for Food is this weekend

Arts & Culture

This Week in History: Bomb squad called for New Richland pipe bomb

News

Motorists, farm equipment operators asked to safely share the roadways

News

124 Century Farms honored

Education

Southwest Standout Student: Hsa Yu

Education

Administrator’s Corner: A building-wide intervention approach

News

Kiwanis club make donations

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Walz OKs shots for all 16 and older; over 9,000 have at least one vaccine dose in Freeborn County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Snap-decision defense may not work for Minneapolis officer

Education

Sibley Star Class

News

‘The citizens are just adamant about not losing this’

Cops, Courts & Fires

Thefts and other reports

Albert Lea Tigers

Albert Lea wrestlers place fourth, fifth at state

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Walz set to open vaccine shots to all 16 and older

News

County buildings to reopen for in-person services April 1

News

Prayer service to take place on anniversary of first COVID-19 case in Freeborn County

Health Updates

Ciota to transition out of CEO role at Mayo Clinic Health System

News

Minnesota marijuana bill continues push through House

Health Updates

Dozens of fully vaccinated Minnesotans have gotten COVID-19

News

US jobless claims fall to 684,000, fewest since pandemic