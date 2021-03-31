expand
Ad Spot

March 30, 2021

Ask a Trooper: When can a vehicle horn be used on the road?

By Submitted

Published 8:45 pm Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Ask a Trooper by Troy Christianson

Question: I noticed that the horn on my vehicle does not work. Is there a law that says a vehicle must have a working horn and when it can be used?

Troy Christianson

Answer: According to state law, your vehicle must have a horn that’s “in good working order and capable of emitting sound audible under normal conditions from a distance of not less than 200 feet. The horn or other warning device must not emit an unreasonably loud or harsh sound or a whistle.” I believe the definition of whistle is quite clear, and use common sense to determine if a horn is unreasonably loud or harsh. If it’s too loud or harsh, it could violate a local noise ordinance.

Minnesota law says it’s legal to honk a horn when it’s “reasonably necessary to ensure safe operation” on the road. For example, that’d include warning other vehicles, pedestrians or animals as needed to avoid a crash.

If it’s not a safety situation, it’s illegal to honk the horn on the road. Excessive or illegal use of the horn could result in a road rage scenario, so only use it when needed for safety.

You can avoid a ticket — and a crash — if you simply buckle up, drive at safe speeds, pay attention and always drive sober.  Help us drive Minnesota toward zero deaths.

If you have any questions concerning traffic-related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Sgt. Troy Christianson, Minnesota State Patrol, at 2900 48th St. NW, Rochester, MN 55901-5848; or reach him at Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us).

Troy Christianson is a sergeant with the Minnesota State Patrol.

More News

Area farmers are optimistic they’ll get in fields early for second consecutive year

Editorial Roundup: Press conference brought back checks and balances

Ask a Trooper: When can a vehicle horn be used on the road?

My Point of View: Parable taught relates to local political parties, too

News

Area farmers are optimistic they’ll get in fields early for second consecutive year

Faith

‘It’s been a real blessing being in Albert Lea’

News

Community Sew Day approaching in April

Education

Riverland students celebrate virtual choir collaboration project

News

Organizations: Freeborn American Legion Auxiliary

News

Historic river pollution threatens Great Lakes fish

News

Youth for Christ highlighted

News

Study highlights higher profits for ag water quality certified farms

Health Updates

April is Parkinson’s Awareness Month in Minnesota

Health Updates

Two Tims — Govs. Walz and Pawlenty — get COVID shots side by side

Health Updates

‘Sick for a season’: A glimpse at the road to recovery after a difficult battle with COVID

Cops, Courts & Fires

Squad car damaged by gunfire in Duluth

News

Minnesota Farm Bureau recognizes 26 sesquicentennial farms across state

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Freeborn County reports state’s only new death

Cops, Courts & Fires

Counterfeit bill turned in and other reports

Health Updates

3 things to know if you’re newly eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine in Minnesota

Elections & Campaigns

Trump’s heir? Pence reemerges, lays groundwork for 2024 run

Cops, Courts & Fires

Witness: Officer in Floyd case gave onlookers a ‘cold’ stare

Lake Mills

Lake Mills’ Jim Boehmer honored as Iowa Athletic Director of the Year

News

SMART Transit serves community amid pandemic with safe rides, food delivery, other services

Health Updates

Biden, CDC director warn of virus rebound if nation lets up

Cops, Courts & Fires

Jurors shown video at ex-officer’s trial in Floyd’s death

Health Updates

COVID-19 deaths: 10 new cases in Freeborn County; almost 10K have received first vaccine dose

Health Updates

WHO report: COVID likely 1st jumped into humans from animals