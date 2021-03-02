expand
March 2, 2021

Arlene Hamsund

By Submitted

Published 10:23 am Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Arlene H. Hamsund, age 98- (27 days shy of her 99th birthday) of Kiester, died Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Parkview Care Center in Wells, MN. A private memorial service will be held Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Bruss-Heitner Funeral Home in Wells, MN with Bill Schuster officiating. The Service will be Livestreamed on our Bruss-Heitner Facebook Page starting at 2:00 PM. Interment will follow in Our Savior’s Lutheran Cemetery, Kiester, MN. Bruss-Heitner Funeral Home is assisting the family. Memorials are preferred to The Shepherd’s Inn or Our Savior’s Lutheran church in Kiester, MN. Please leave online condolences at www.brussheitner.com.

Arlene Harriet Hamsund was born March 26, 1922 in Worth Co., IA, near Northwood, the daughter of Hans O. and Anna (Pederson) Flatness. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran Faith. Arlene attended the Grove Township Country School and Northwood High School. She was united in marriage to Maynard Tillman Hamsund on August 15, 1943 in Northwood, IA; and to this union two children were born: Shirley and Robert. They lived in Joice, IA until 1949 and then moved to Kiester, MN. While in Kiester, they owned and operated a local grocery store for 11 years. Arlene had worked for several local businesses and finally at Winnebago Industries before retirement. During their retirement years Arlene and Maynard owned a small upholstery business until Maynard’s death in 1984.

Arlene was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Kiester and was active in Ladies Aide and Circle. Arlene truly loved her family and enjoyed playing all sorts of games with them. She would always entertain friends and neighbors and belonged to several card clubs in Kiester. While at her stay at The Shepherd’s Inn, she always enjoyed working on their craft activities and played all types of games with the residents.

She is survived by her son Robert “Bob” (Joyce) Hamsund of Albert Lea, MN; grandchildren: Christopher (Melissa) Hamsund of Winona, MN, Alison (Kevin) Steinhauer of Frost, MN, Craig (Amy) Anderson of Wells, MN, Michael (Danielle) Hamsund of Savage, MN; great-grandchildren: Grant and Ava Hamsund; Matthew Krause and Laura Steinhauer; Trevor (Emily) Leland; Lizzy (Logan) Bauer; great-great-grandchildren: Norie, Taylin and Ty Leland; sister-in-law: Marge (Earl) Flatness; along with several nieces and nephews and their families.

She is preceded in death by her parents; in-laws: Ingvald and Emma Hamsund; husband Maynard; daughter Shirley (Joel) Anderson; 3 sisters: Opal (Russell) Mielke, Nora (Howe) Pacey and Doris Flatness, in infancy; 4 brothers: LuVerne (Esther) Flatness, Dale (Jean) Flatness, Alton (LaVonne) Flatness, Earl Flatness; brother and sister-in-law, Sam and Myrtle Arnevik.

