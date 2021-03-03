expand
Ad Spot

March 3, 2021

Alzheimer’s educational conference planned

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, March 2, 2021

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America will host a free virtual Alzheimer’s educational conference for Minnesotans on from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 16 as part of its 2021 national Educating America Tour. The conference, which is free and open to everyone, will allow participants to learn from, and ask questions of, health, caregiving and legal experts. To register, go to www.alzfdn.org/tour.

“Knowledge is a useful and powerful tool that can help make any situation easier to navigate, especially something as challenging as caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease,” said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA’s president and CEO.

Sessions during the conference include how mindfulness can help family caregivers, planning in crisis and helping families navigate the Alzheimer’s journey. At the conclusion of the conference, there will be a performance by the Giving Voice Chorus, based in Bloomington.

More News

Natural gas bills expected to rise because of arctic February temperatures

Read Across America

Red Cross volunteer has helped people across nation who have lost loved ones to COVID-19

Editorial: If you can give, this is the time to boost food shelves

News

Natural gas bills expected to rise because of arctic February temperatures

News

Read Across America

News

Red Cross volunteer has helped people across nation who have lost loved ones to COVID-19

News

Deadline extended for water testing cost reimbursement

News

Alzheimer’s educational conference planned

News

‘The Attic’ founder given advocacy award

Business

Deal brewing on quick tax relief bill in Minnesota

Gallery

Alden business adds new services, celebrates 5 years at current space

News

A special visit during a difficult time

News

Little by little, the Ellendale Community Center is getting updated

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Vaccination pace climbs in Minnesota

Albert Lea Tigers

Jeffrey reaches 1,000-point milestone

Business

‘It’s an industry that’s always going to be there’

News

Glenville bar and grill celebrates one-year anniversary

News

Work to begin soon on Vikings Activity Center in Northwood

News

Building was ‘love at first sight’

News

Former contract chiropractor for NASA is looking to grow his business in Lake Mills

News

Minnesota Senate panel approves medical cannabis smoking

Cops, Courts & Fires

Record number of gun permits issued in Minnesota in 2020

Cops, Courts & Fires

Hit-and-run crash and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 26

Education

Albert Lea school board approves move to four-day in-person learning

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota court weighs murder charge in ex-officer’s trial

News

Study shows that Minnesota deer were exposed to insecticides