March 17, 2021

Albert Lea graduate Garrett Aldrich recently competed in the NCAA Division II National Championship for St. Coud State University. Aldrich, a No. 7 seed, finished as the runner up in the 149-pound weight class, helping St. Cloud claim the team championship. Provided

Aldrich takes runner-up at D-II Nationals

By Submitted

Published 10:08 pm Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Aldrich defeated Sean O’Hearon (Lake Erie) in a 15-4 major decision in the first round; then defeated No. 2 seed Kyle Rathman (Minnesota State) in a 6-4 decision; and beat Noah Hermosillo (Adams State) in the semifinals, 7-4. In the finals, Aldrich lost to Lukas Martin (Fairmont State), 12-5. Provided

