Aldrich takes runner-up at D-II Nationals

Albert Lea graduate Garrett Aldrich recently competed in the NCAA Division II National Championship for St. Coud State University. Aldrich, a No. 7 seed, finished as the runner up in the 149-pound weight class, helping St. Cloud claim the team championship. Provided
Albert Lea graduate Garrett Aldrich recently competed in the NCAA Division II National Championship for St. Coud State University. Aldrich, a No. 7 seed, finished as the runner up in the 149-pound weight class, helping St. Cloud claim the team championship. Provided
Aldrich defeated Sean O’Hearon (Lake Erie) in a 15-4 major decision in the first round; then defeated No. 2 seed Kyle Rathman (Minnesota State) in a 6-4 decision; and beat Noah Hermosillo (Adams State) in the semifinals, 7-4. In the finals, Aldrich lost to Lukas Martin (Fairmont State), 12-5. Provided