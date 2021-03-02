Alden business adds new services, celebrates 5 years at current space

ALDEN — For Emily Hassing, owner and operator of Sparkling Image in Alden, her business started out focusing on photography, but has since evolved away from that and become much more.

Hassing said the company now focuses on graphic design and marketing, and will be adding apparel design this spring.

“We will be offering screen-printed apparel now,” Hassing said. “I think that’s going to be a huge asset for our area. A lot of people have requested it, and there seems to be a need in our community for it.”

Sparkling Image offers vinyl graphics, banners, invites, among many other services.

When the pandemic made its appearance in early 2020, Hassing said the company was hit with the challenge of not only shifting its own business model, but also still meeting the needs of the existing client base.

“When the pandemic hit, the aspect of working with other businesses shifted,” Hassing said. “It slowed down a little bit. Everyone was trying to figure out what to do and what they needed. We did a lot of yard signs for schools and seniors. People needed stickers for their floor for their storefront to remind people to social distance. Basically a lot of directional signage for businesses based on new rules and regulations of all things pandemic.”

With the constantly changing rules and guidelines regarding the pandemic, Hassing said Sparkling Image is going strong and is full steam ahead for the spring.

“I’m hoping that our screen-printing stuff takes off,” she said. “It all goes hand in hand. Say if we design a logo for a local cabinet shop, they might also want business cards, or they want T-shirts. It all works together. We’d already have the correct image and file formats. It’s a one-stop shop for businesses.”

Hassing said it’s been great to have Sparkling Image located in a close-knit community like Alden.

“Everyone works together and wants what’s best for the community,” Hassing said. “That’s a good feeling to have. Everybody is looking out for each other.”

Starting the business with her now husband, Matt Hassing, in 2012, Emily Hassing said they work well together, and one of their most popular products is custom-made cornhole boards.

“We just want to be the all-in-one business stop for creating and growing people’s brands and businesses.”

For more information about Sparkling Image visit their Facebook or Instagram page, or got to www.sparklingimagedesigns.com.