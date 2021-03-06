expand
March 5, 2021

Albert Lea wrestling moves to 16-10 after two home wins

By Tyler Julson

Published 6:14 pm Friday, March 5, 2021

The Albert Lea wrestling team is up to six consecutive dual wins after victories over Pine Island and Manakto East Thursday night.

The Tigers dominated both teams, widening the winning margin from their previous meetings with both teams this year.

In the dual against Pine Island, Albert Lea went on a run and won the first 12 matches of the dual. Eighth graders Nick Korman and Brody Ignaszewski, sophomores Luke Moller and Kadin Indrelie, and senior Joey Flores all picked up pinfall victories. Eighth grader Logan Davis won in a 16-0 technical fall, while sophomore Henry Eggum and senior Trevor Ball both won via decisions.

Juniors Carter Miller and Cameron Davis and eighth graders Triton Cox and Mason Attig won by forfeits.

Albert Lea defeated Pine Island, 65-12.

In the dual against Mankato East, Albert Lea got started with a 32-0 run before surrendering their first match.

Olson, Flores, Miller, Moller and Cameron Davis all notched pinfalls. Ignaszewski won in an 8-0 major decision and Indrelie won a 5-3 decision.

Korman and senior Caleb Talamantes each received a bye.

Albert Lea defeated East 49-30.

The Tigers improve to 16-10 this season in dual action. They will be back on the mat for the final time in the regular season Saturday against Stillwater and Northfield.

About Tyler Julson

Tyler Julson covers sports for the Albert Lea Tribune.

email author More by Tyler



