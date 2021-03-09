Albert Lea uses strong third period to pull away from Rockets, 6-2

Coming out on the losing end of its last two games, the Albert Lea boys’ hockey team hosted Rochester John Marshall Saturday afternoon, hoping to turn the momentum in their favor.

The Tigers won both the first and second periods by one goal each, but a big performance in the third period sealed the victory for the Tigers as they defeated the Rockets 6-2.

Albert Lea started the scoring when sophomore Joseph Yoon found the back of the net in the eighth minute of play. The goal was assisted by senior Blake Ulve. The Rockets answered right back, however, with a goal less than three minutes later to tie the game 1-1.

Ulve scored a goal of his own in the final two minutes of the period, assisted by Yoon and sophomore Tim Chalmers.

A total of three penalties were called in the period, two against the Tigers and one against the Rockets. Ulve was called for both penalties on the Tigers, both minor penalties, one for hooking and one for roughing. Neither team capitalized on their power play chances.

Junior Braden Fjelsta was in goal for Albert Lea, saving three of four shots on goal by the Rockets. The Tigers totaled nine shots on goal in the period.

Albert Lea took a 3-1 advantage seven minutes into the second period, when Yoon found the net for a second time, this time assisted by Ulve and senior Logan Barr. The goal came during a power play after John Marshall was called for a minor cross checking penalty.

A little over a minute later, Chalmers got in on the scoring party with a goal assisted by Ulve and Yoon.

The Rockets closed the gap back to two goals with about five minutes remaining in the period during a power play after sophomore Josh Behrends was called for a minor holding penalty.

Both teams were called for two minor penalties in the period, and both teams capitalized on one of their power plays. Fjelsta saved 10 of 11 shots on goal and the Tigers added another 11 shots on goal to their total.

Up 4-2 entering the third period, Albert Lea all but ended the game in the second minute of play when senior Logan Hacker scored a goal assisted by senior Sam Witham and sophomore Beau Schreiber. Senior Dylan Carlson added another goal for the Tigers in the eighth minute, assisted by freshman Spencer VanBeek and sophomore Gavin Quam.

Fjelsta saved seven more shots in the third period, bringing his total to 20 for the game.

The Tigers climb to 7-8 with just two games remaining in the regular season. They will host the Scarlets of Mankato West Thursday before hitting the road against Mankato East Saturday to close out the regular season.