expand
Ad Spot

March 1, 2021

Albert Lea Seed announced it is transitioning business ownership to its employees. From left are Matt Helgeson, Ben Hinueber, Elia Romano, Tom Ehrhardt and Mac Ehrhardt. Provided

Albert Lea Seed moves to employee ownership

By Submitted

Published 11:43 am Monday, March 1, 2021

Albert Lea Seed, a farm seed and garden center in Albert Lea, has established a stock-ownership structure to transition business ownership to its employees.

Since its foundation by Louis Ehrhardt in 1923, the company has been owned and operated by the Ehrhardts for three generations. Current co-owners Mac, Tom and Margaret Ehrhardt took over operational control in 2000. Since then, Albert Lea Seed has grown to 40 full-time employees who serve more than 6,000 customers every year.

“We wanted to maintain the integrity of Albert Lea Seed as an independent and local business and to offer the best outcomes — both for the employees who have helped us build this business, and for our customers,” Mac Ehrhardt said in a press release. “That means we have decided to sell in.”

The company announced the sale of minority stock ownership to three current employees and one former employee. Matt Helgeson, Ben Hinueber, Elia Romano and Robert Atwell have taken ownership of a minority of shares. Their shares provide two seats on the company’s board of directors.

The Ehrhardts will continue to be the majority shareholders for several years, but majority stock ownership will be turned over to employees thereafter.

“Our employees, our customers and our community are best served by having our business owned by the people who run it and who live in the communities we serve,” Mac Ehrhardt added. “The success and growth of Albert Lea Seed is due to the hard work and dedication of people who have worked here in the past, and our current employees. I firmly believe that this transition offers the best opportunity to maintain our business momentum and to reward the people who have built it.”

Albert Lea Seed is a leading supplier of organic and conventional, non-GMO farm seed across the Midwest. The company provides farmers with seed for corn, soybeans, cover crops, small grains, forages and conservation planting. It is the home of Viking Corn and Soybeans.

 

More News

Albert Lea Seed moves to employee ownership

Covid-19 update: Record vaccination numbers over the weekend in Minnesota

Woman arrested for motor vehicle theft and DUI and other reports

Tide turns on Minnesota legislative session

News

Albert Lea Seed moves to employee ownership

Health Updates

Covid-19 update: Record vaccination numbers over the weekend in Minnesota

Cops, Courts & Fires

Woman arrested for motor vehicle theft and DUI and other reports

News

Tide turns on Minnesota legislative session

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 25

News

Minnesota offering more energy assistance in wake of severe winter weather

Health Updates

Minnesota reports daily record for COVID-19 vaccinations

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: New death reported in Faribault County; 8 new deaths statewide

Cops, Courts & Fires

Growing tension in Minneapolis as trial looms in Floyd death

Health Updates

J&J’s 1-dose shot cleared, giving US 3rd COVID-19 vaccine

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: 7 new cases in Freeborn County

Health Updates

‘We plan to be here for them for some time’

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic workers on the front lines

News

Meeting the needs of a congregation

News

Keeping spirits up has been a priority at local senior care facilities

Business

Helping clients look and feel their best

Business

Rihm Kenworth relocates to a newly renovated building

Business

‘Developers want to be here’

Business

1st year of Liquor Depot sees success

Business

Shifting their business models

Education

The ongoing battle for funding for educating students in area schools

Education

Lifelong learning for every age

Education

School district success coaches give students a big boost

News

House passes $1.9T pandemic bill on near party-line vote