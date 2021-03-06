Albert Lea native selected as Minnesota Retailers Association board chair

David Ring has been elected chairman of the Minnesota Retailers Association. Late last year at a meeting of the association membership, Ring was selected to lead the organization representing 1,200 retail stores across Minnesota. The volunteer leadership role is for one year and encompasses leading a group of two dozen board members and a staff focused on growing Minnesota’s retail economy and jobs while working through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ring — who was born in Albert Lea — is community and government relations manager at Kwik Trip Inc., where he has worked with community leaders and elected officials across the Midwest since 2010.

“I’m honored to be selected board chair and look forward to working with our members to continue to tell the story of the importance of retail across Minnesota,” Ring said. “Over the course of my career I have learned firsthand that the closer we work together, the better the opportunities are for each and every community. Our work at the Minnesota Retailers Association has never been more vital, and we will be laser focused on shared goals as we do our part to help in Minnesota’s pandemic recovery.”

Ring succeeds Lisa Nelson with Walmart, who chaired the board for 2020.

The Minnesota Retailers Association supports retailers to the benefit of their customers, their communities, their employees and our state economy. Retail impacts one in five Minnesota jobs. Learn more at www.mnretail.org.