March 17, 2021

Albert Lea Just for Kix competes in Medina

By Staff Reports

Published 10:02 pm Tuesday, March 16, 2021

On March 7, the Albert Lea Just For Kix teams competed in the Together We Dance Competition in Medina.

Eight teams from Albert lea were represented in Medina with two teams taking home first place.

These include junior jazz and seventh grade kick. Second place was also awarded to the seventh grade jazz team and the mini jazz team made of fifth and sixth graders.

The Albert Lea Just For Kix is in its 25th year of operation and includes local area students ages 3-18.  The Just For Kix local director is Holly Rahn. Head instructors and assistants are Shayla Heggestad, Rachel Hagen, Madison Doyle and Alex Jensen.

“I am extremely proud of how our teams represented Albert Lea this weekend,” Rahn said. “Not only did they perform well among their peers, but they represented strong sportsmanship throughout the day to their teammates. The students have been resilient through this difficult time in the pandemic. The parents were outstanding supporters the entire day. I am happy to see that they have learned more than just dance skills in our program”.

Just For Kix is a national leader in dance instruction and is committed to youth advancement through performance, according to a press release. Based out of Brainerd, the organization has over 21,000 dancers in more than 200 locations nationwide. Annually, the company provides multiple Together We Dance competitive opportunities for affiliated dance team programs to compete.

Coming together to compete provides an opportunity for teamwork and promotes excellence.

Just For Kix also provides dance camps and an Outback Bowl Performance Tour travel opportunity for its dancers.  To join dance classes or to learn more about Just For Kix, visit justforkix.com.

