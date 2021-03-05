expand
Ad Spot

March 5, 2021

Albert Lea girls’ hockey back on track after OT loss

By Tyler Julson

Published 4:33 pm Friday, March 5, 2021

After a tough overtime loss to Mankato East Tuesday, the Albert Lea girls’ hockey team righted the ship Thursday night with a shutout win over Red Wing. 

Using three goals in the second period, the Tigers had the game wrapped up well before the final whistle, defeating the Wingers 4-0. 

Eighth grader Shelby Evans got the scoring started for the Tigers with a goal less than five minutes into the first period. The goal was assisted by junior Lucy Stay. Eighth grader Olivia Ellsworth was called for a two-minute interference penalty in the 15th minute of the period, but Albert Lea’s defense held strong, not allowing Red Wing to capitalize on the power play attempt. 

Senior Maddie Schneider was in goal for the Tigers and saved all eight shots taken by the Wingers in the period. The Tigers amassed 14 shots on goal in the period.

Albert Lea scored its second goal early on in the second period as senior Taylor Stanek scored an unassisted goal. Red Wing was called for a five-minute checking penalty just over a minute later, but the Tigers were unable to score another goal during the power play. 

In the 11th minute of the second, Stay scored a goal of her own, unassisted, to give the Tigers a commanding 3-0 lead. 

Again, the Wingers were called for a penalty, this time a two-minute tripping call. The resulting Tiger power play resulted in no goals, however. 

Red Wing committed an interference penalty in the closing minutes of the second, and this time the Tigers were ready to strike. Stay scored her second goal of the game and fourth for the Tigers, all but securing the game. 

Schneider had five more saves in the periods, and the Tigers put up an impressive 26 shots on goal. 

The third period was uneventful for both teams with no penalties called and no goals scored. The Tigers tallied another 13 shots on goal in the period for a total of 53 throughout the game. Schneider saved another six shots, upping her total to 19 for the game. 

The Tigers move to 9-4 this season and will play again Saturday in a revenge game against the Cougars of Mankato East/Loyola. Only four games remain in the regular-season schedule.

About Tyler Julson

Tyler Julson covers sports for the Albert Lea Tribune.

email author More by Tyler

More News

Albert Lea girls’ hockey back on track after OT loss

Albert Lea splits season series with Red Wing 1-1

Edwin B. Petersen

Richard J. Montanye

Cops, Courts & Fires

3rd-degree murder count could be reinstated in Floyd’s death

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Slight uptick in new cases in Freeborn County

Cops, Courts & Fires

$1M for Minneapolis fences, barricades for Floyd death trial

Cops, Courts & Fires

Vehicle stolen, recovered and other reports

News

Senate nears relief bill votes after half-day GOP delay

Cops, Courts & Fires

Prosecutors: Officer was on Floyd’s neck for about 9 minutes

News

Senate begins considering Democrats’ $1.9T virus relief bill

Albert Lea Magazine

‘I just like to create’

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: New Freeborn County death reported

Cops, Courts & Fires

3 arrested after traffic stop and other reports

News

High school tournament spectators limited to 250 people

News

US jobless claims tick up to 745,000 as layoffs remain high

News

Eager to act, Biden and Democrats leave Republicans behind

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: March 1

News

Principal, pastor named as this year’s Citizens of the Year

Health Updates

Minnesota gets its first doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Cops, Courts & Fires

Police uncover ‘possible plot’ by militia to breach Capitol

Cops, Courts & Fires

Scammers impersonating DEA agents are stealing identities, money

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Vaccinations accelerate; 14 new cases in Freeborn County

Education

Teacher of the Year finalists named

News

The perfect pair

News

Albert Lea-based renewable energy consulting business is expanding

News

A ‘calming, caring presence’

News

Spreading kindness throughout the community