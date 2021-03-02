expand
Ad Spot

March 3, 2021

Aimee L. Merrill

By Submitted

Published 12:50 pm Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Aimee Leone Merrill, 82, of Austin, MN, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 28, 2021, surrounded by her beloved family members. Aimee was born August 18, 1938 in Warroad, MN, to Aime and Ruth (Mason) Gauthier. She graduated from Austin High school in Austin, MN. Aimee married Floyd Merrill on July 22, 1956. Together they had 6 daughters. Aimee loved her family and enjoyed time spent together, especially family camp outings where she would play her guitar and sing by the campfire. Aimee loved to read and collect books, and had a great curiosity, and was a talented artist, metal sculptor, quilter, beehive tender, and rockhound. Aimee and Floyd loved gardening and wine making as well together. In retirement they enjoyed being campground hosts at several different State Parks in Minnesota. Aimee will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Aimee L. Merrill

She is survived by her daughters, Yvette Rucker, Sandra (Tazsmonn) Merrill-Hartenstein, Shari (Kenny) Lammey, Carmen (Mike) Neus, Heidi (Jim) Schreiner, and Rebecca (Stephen) Higgins; grandchildren and great grandchildren; sisters, Marian and Linda. She was preceded in death by her parents, Aime and Ruth Gauthier; husband, Floyd Merrill in 2005; sisters, Rita and Peggy; brother, Dennis; and her grandparents.

A private service will be held for family. In lieu of memorials, Aimee would want you to enjoy your family and any interests in the arts you may have. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.

More News

Natural gas bills expected to rise because of arctic February temperatures

Read Across America

Red Cross volunteer has helped people across nation who have lost loved ones to COVID-19

Editorial: If you can give, this is the time to boost food shelves

News

Natural gas bills expected to rise because of arctic February temperatures

News

Read Across America

News

Red Cross volunteer has helped people across nation who have lost loved ones to COVID-19

News

Deadline extended for water testing cost reimbursement

News

Alzheimer’s educational conference planned

News

‘The Attic’ founder given advocacy award

Business

Deal brewing on quick tax relief bill in Minnesota

Gallery

Alden business adds new services, celebrates 5 years at current space

News

A special visit during a difficult time

News

Little by little, the Ellendale Community Center is getting updated

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Vaccination pace climbs in Minnesota

Albert Lea Tigers

Jeffrey reaches 1,000-point milestone

Business

‘It’s an industry that’s always going to be there’

News

Glenville bar and grill celebrates one-year anniversary

News

Work to begin soon on Vikings Activity Center in Northwood

News

Building was ‘love at first sight’

News

Former contract chiropractor for NASA is looking to grow his business in Lake Mills

News

Minnesota Senate panel approves medical cannabis smoking

Cops, Courts & Fires

Record number of gun permits issued in Minnesota in 2020

Cops, Courts & Fires

Hit-and-run crash and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 26

Education

Albert Lea school board approves move to four-day in-person learning

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota court weighs murder charge in ex-officer’s trial

News

Study shows that Minnesota deer were exposed to insecticides