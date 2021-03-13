expand
March 13, 2021

AD FOR BIDS – JOB 2105

By Submitted

Published 12:43 pm Saturday, March 13, 2021

Advertisement For Bids

City Of Albert Lea
Albert Lea, Minnesota

Washington Avenue &
Water Street Parking Lot
Reconstruction Project
City Project Number: 2105

The City of Albert Lea will accept sealed bids for public opening at the office of the City Clerk, City Center, Albert Lea, Minnesota, until 3:00 PM, April 6, 2021, for furnishing all labor, material, and equipment to install the following estimated quantities:

1 L. Sum Mobilization
1 L. Sum Traffic Control
484 LF 8” Sanitary Sewer CIPP
1,320 LF 10” Sanitary Sewer CIPP
274 LF 12” Sanitary Sewer CIPP
234 LF 21” Sanitary Sewer CIPP
1,202 LF 24” Sanitary Sewer CIPP
490 LF 30” Sanitary Sewer CIPP
260 LF 36” Sanitary Sewer CIPP
8 Each Reestablish Sanitary Sewer Service
1 L. Sum Sanitary Sewer Bypassing
BIDS CLOSE 3:00 PM, April 6, 2021

Plans, specifications, and proposals are available for electronic download at QuestCDN.com, Quest Project No. 7623899, for a $20.00 nonrefundable fee. A hardcopy of the plans, specifications, and proposals may be obtained at the office of the City Engineer, City Center, Albert Lea, Minnesota, 56007 for a $35.00 nonrefundable fee. Only listed planholders will be allowed to bid.
A certified check or bidders bond made payable to the City of Albert Lea in an amount equal to 5% of the total amount bid must accompany each proposal, such amount to be forfeited to the City in the event the bidder fails to enter into a Contract if awarded the bid.
The City Center is currently locked to limit contact with the public due to COVID-19. Contractors are encouraged to submit bids via mail or parcel service to: Attn: City Clerk, City of Albert Lea, 221 E. Clark Street, Albert Lea, MN 56007. Contractors wishing to submit a bid in person prior to the bid opening must contact the Engineering Department at (507) 377-4325 to arrange a time to do so. The 3rd floor entrance (Clark Street entrance) to the City Center will be unlocked from approximately 2:30pm until 3:15pm the day of the bid opening to allow for bid submittal and public viewing of the bid opening. Seating will be spaced appropriately to allow for adequate physical distancing.
No bids may be withdrawn for a period of sixty (90) days from the date of opening of bids. The City reserves the right to reject any and all bids, to waive informalities, and to accept any bid deemed to be most favorable to the interests of the City.
Patrick Ian Rigg
City Manager
DATED: March 13, 2021
Published in the Albert Lea Tribune on the 13th day of March, 2021

