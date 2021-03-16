expand
Ad Spot

March 16, 2021

A.L. school board hears plans for new program to connect schools and community resources

By Tyler Julson

Published 8:35 pm Monday, March 15, 2021

The Albert Lea Area school board was introduced to the program FutureForward at its meeting Monday night, a program that will provide ways for students and educators to better connect with community partners and businesses. 

FutureForward, created by the Southeast Service Cooperative, is a free web-based portal that invites students, educators, individual professionals and businesses to create personalized pages with the goal of providing students with increased access to career-connected learning experiences and businesses with an opportunity to attract future employees from across the region. 

“It’s a platform that brings businesses, the students, as well as the teachers, together on a synchronous platform where everybody is responsible for their own information,” said John Double, the district’s distance learning academy principal. “It’s all real-time information.”

Businesses are invited to create their own page, featuring an overview of what they do, which could include photos and videos, a map of their location, resources for students, as well as pages for their individual employees. 

Employees can then create their own pages from which they can select the group of schools they are interested in working with, lessons they could teach and volunteer opportunities they could provide help with. 

“There’s a very long, long list of ways that professionals can connect with our classrooms,” Double said. “From being guest speakers, to internships, externships, all sorts of ways. They can select from those, which would then be listed on the page.”

The platform works in both directions, with educators as well as businesses and individuals able to reach out to each other in search of partnerships and educational opportunities. 

Businesses and schools spanning from the Alden-Conger area to the Wisconsin border, and up to Faribault and over, can sign up for the service. While the full roll out for the program is expected to start fall 2021, there are numerous educators, students and businesses already using the platform. 

“It’s easy to use and I just think it’s a great access for the school and the businesses that work with them,” said school board member Dennis Dieser. “There’s an array of what you can do. I think as we get more and more students working out in the community, they’ll have the opportunity to see what’s out there. They can pick and choose what they really like. Even in the middle school, it’s a great opportunity for them to see what’s out there… I think it will be well worth it.”

In other action, the board:

  • Voted 7-0 to approve the Policy 604 Instructional Curriculum revisions.

* Voted 7-0 to approve a resolution in support for Albert Lea to provide online learning in the 2021-22 school year.

  • Voted 7-0 to approve the 2020-21 revised budget. 

About Tyler Julson

Tyler Julson covers sports for the Albert Lea Tribune.

email author More by Tyler

More News

Vikings agree to deal with ex-Giants DT Dalvin Tomlinson

Minnesota fires coach Richard Pitino after 8 seasons

Diverse jury so far for ex-cop’s trial in Floyd’s death

Area residents dig out from snowstorm

Gophers/NCAA

Minnesota fires coach Richard Pitino after 8 seasons

News

Diverse jury so far for ex-cop’s trial in Floyd’s death

News

Area residents dig out from snowstorm

Education

A.L. school board hears plans for new program to connect schools and community resources

News

As second year of emergency begins, GOP again pushes to limit Walz powers

News

February cold snap likely helped Minnesota’s fight against emerald ash borer

News

Minnesota Democrats laud funding in federal stimulus package

News

Owner of The Interchange suing city attorney, governor, others

News

Collins, Klobuchar target senior fraud with Senate proposal

Cops, Courts & Fires

Defense in ex-cop’s trial fears impact of $27M settlement

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Freeborn County reports 12 new cases; over 7,000 have received at least 1 vaccine dose

Cops, Courts & Fires

Damage, thefts and other reports

News

Snow and slippery travel on southeast Minnesota roads

News

7 jurors picked, 7 to come in ex-cop’s trial in Floyd death

Health Updates

Fauci: Trump should urge his followers to get vaccinated

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Freeborn County active cases declining

News

MPCA wants to change some clean water rules. What does that mean?

Cops, Courts & Fires

Speed-related fatalities, citations increasing as statewide extra speed enforcement targets dangerous drivers

News

Winter storm warning in effect tonight during storm

Cops, Courts & Fires

Northwood woman killed in crash off of Highway 65

News

Inspiring learning through art

Health Updates

Mayo estimates next vaccination priority group to take about a month

Education

Star Class: Genius Hour at Hawthorne

News

IRS says new round of COVID relief payments on the way