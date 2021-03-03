expand
March 8, 2021

3 arrested for DWI

By Staff Reports

Published 9:54 am Monday, March 8, 2021

Deputies arrested Toby Ray Torres, 49, for second-degree driving while intoxicated and driving after cancellation after a traffic stop at 11:33 p.m. Friday near the intersection of East Front Street and South Newton Avenue. 

Police arrested Justis Allen Yost, 23, for third-degree driving while intoxicated and driving after revocation after a traffic stop at 12:20 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of U.S. Highway 65 and Interstate 35. 

Police arrested Carlos Alberto Lazaro Huerta, 19, for driving while intoxicated and driving after suspension after a traffic stop at 1:46 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Southeast Broadway and Margaretha Avenue. 

 

Mailbox damaged

Deputies received a report of a mailbox that was reportedly run over at 10:04 a.m. Saturday at 189 W. State St. in Emmons. The incident reportedly happened the night before. 

 

Construction site broken into; tools taken

The MercyOne Clinic construction site at 2440 Bridge Ave. was reported broken into at 8:18 a.m. Friday. Numerous tools totaling approximately $1,000 were taken. 

 

Shoplifters reported

A shoplifter was reported at 2:58 p.m. Friday at 606 S. Broadway. The incident reportedly happened Wednesday. 

Police cited Tammy Jo Fredrick, 45, and Jamie Lynn Steckelberg, 34 for theft at 12:44 p.m. Saturday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave. 

Police cited Jagger Neil Johnson, 18, for theft at 6:32 p.m. Sunday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave. 

 

2 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Moises Carlos Chavez Lopez, 49, on a local warrant after a traffic stop at 3:24 p.m. Friday at 933 Jefferson Ave. He was also expected to be charged for driving after revocation.

Police arrested Stephanie Nicole Okland, 31, on a local warrant after a traffic stop at 9:26 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Garfield Avenue and East Front Street. 

 

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report at 10:05 a.m. Saturday that someone had fraudulently used a check Feb. 28 at 906 W. Front St. 

 

Vehicle keyed

Police received a report at 12:46 p.m. Saturday of a vehicle that was keyed at 230 E. Pearl St. 

 

1 arrested for domestic assault

Police arrested MIchael Tyler Conn, 23, for domestic assault at 3:48 p.m. Saturday at 800 S. Fourth Ave. 

 

Vehicle stolen

A 2006 Dodge Caravan was reported stolen at 5:18 p.m. Saturday at 1013 1/2 St. John Ave. 

 

Man arrested for harassment, stalking

Police arrested Shawn Richard Redman, 25, for trespassing, harassment and stalking at 8:01 p.m. Saturday at 2717 Bridge Ave.

