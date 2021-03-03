expand
March 4, 2021

3 arrested after traffic stop and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 9:11 am Thursday, March 4, 2021

Police arrested Sean Donte Doss, 35, for second-degree meth possession and a Department of Corrections warrant; Jenna Michelle Savoy, 35, for no Minnesota driver’s license; and Dylan Anthoni Villerreal, 28, for fifth-degree possession after a traffic stop at 2:26 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Blackmer Avenue and Lakeview Boulevard. 

 

Forged check reported

Police received a report of a possible forged check at 9:44 a.m. Wednesday at 2019 E. Main St. 

 

3 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Samantha Marie Haukoos, 30, on warrants at 2:22 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of West Clark Street and Minnesota Highway 13. 

Police arrested Justin Robert Feifarek, 39, on a local warrant at 5:49 p.m. Wednesday at 839 Lakeview Boulevard. 

Deputies arrested Donald Harold Stigney, 41, on a felony nationwide warrant at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday at 411 S. Broadway. 

 

Suspicious person reported

Police received a report at 4:36 p.m. Wednesday of a middle-aged male in a light brown hoodie and a baseball hat who reportedly followed a girl from the bus stop near Valley Avenue and Johnson Street. 

 

1 arrested for DUI

Deputies arrested Ashley Jean Chavez for third-degree driving under the influence, third-degree test refusal and no insurance after a crash at 3:11 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 35 near milepost 15. 

 

Garbage illegally dumped

Deputies received a report at 7:44 a.m. Wednesday that someone had reportedly illegally dumped four or five bags of garbage on a property on Cross Street in Manchester.

