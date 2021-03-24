24-CV-21-181 – HARRASSMENT/LESTRUD

State of Minnesota

Freeborn County

District Court

Judicial District: Third

Court File Number:

24-CV-21-181

Case Type: Harassment

Notice of Issuance Of

Harassment Restraining

Order By Publication

Catherine Elizabeth Lestrud,

Petitioner

vs.

Michael Anthony Burrell

Respondent

To Respondent:

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that a Harassment Restraining Order has been issued on February 1st, 2021.

A hearing has not been scheduled. You may request a hearing on this matter by filing a Request for Hearing HAR301 with the Court within twenty (20) days of the date this Notice is published. You may get a copy of the HRO from the court administrator’s office at the following address: 411 S. Broadway, Albert Lea, MN 56007

Failure to appear at a scheduled hearing or to get a copy of the Harassment Restraining Order will not be a defense to prosecution for violation of the Court’s order.

Date: March 3, 2021

Trista Nelson

Court Administrator/Deputy

Published in the Albert Lea Tribune on the 6th day of March, 2021