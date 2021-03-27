expand
Ad Spot

March 26, 2021

124 Century Farms honored

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Friday, March 26, 2021

The Minnesota State Fair and the Minnesota Farm Bureau recognize 124 Minnesota farms as 2021 Century Farms. Qualifying farms have been in continuous family ownership for at least 100 years and are 50 acres or more. Century Farm families receive a commemorative sign, as well as a certificate signed by Minnesota State Fair and Minnesota Farm Bureau presidents and Gov. Tim Walz. Since the program began in 1976, nearly 11,000 Minnesota farms have been recognized as Century Farms.

The following are the farms recognized in Freeborn County and the surrounding area:

Freeborn County

Hartland: Knudson Meyer, 1920

Faribault County

Wells: Paul and Judy Warmka, 1920

Wells: Schirmer Farms, 1894

More News

Farm Family of the Year

Editorial: Tribune Thumbs

Editorial Roundup: Finding new solutions for racial health gaps

Guest Column: Factors surrounding reopening City Hall

News

Farm Family of the Year

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic Health System offering yoga therapy webinar to help people with chronic conditions

News

Scouting for Food is this weekend

Arts & Culture

This Week in History: Bomb squad called for New Richland pipe bomb

News

Motorists, farm equipment operators asked to safely share the roadways

News

124 Century Farms honored

Education

Southwest Standout Student: Hsa Yu

Education

Administrator’s Corner: A building-wide intervention approach

News

Kiwanis club make donations

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Walz OKs shots for all 16 and older; over 9,000 have at least one vaccine dose in Freeborn County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Snap-decision defense may not work for Minneapolis officer

Education

Sibley Star Class

News

‘The citizens are just adamant about not losing this’

Cops, Courts & Fires

Thefts and other reports

Albert Lea Tigers

Albert Lea wrestlers place fourth, fifth at state

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Walz set to open vaccine shots to all 16 and older

News

County buildings to reopen for in-person services April 1

News

Prayer service to take place on anniversary of first COVID-19 case in Freeborn County

Health Updates

Ciota to transition out of CEO role at Mayo Clinic Health System

News

Minnesota marijuana bill continues push through House

Health Updates

Dozens of fully vaccinated Minnesotans have gotten COVID-19

News

US jobless claims fall to 684,000, fewest since pandemic

Health Updates

AstraZeneca confirms strong vaccine protection after US rift

News

Diverse jury raises activists’ hopes for ex-cop’s trial