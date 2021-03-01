expand
March 10, 2021

2 arrested on warrants and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 8:26 am Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Police arrested Izaiah Solo Dampha, 19, on a local felony warrant at 5:46 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Eberhart Street and Garfield Avenue.

Deputies held Emma Kathleen Sullivan, 21, on a local warrant at 10:28 p.m. Tuesday at 411 S. Broadway.

 

1 held in custody after traffic stop

Police held Juan Antonio Vazquez Cruz, 31, for driving after revocation, no proof of insurance and fifth-degree possession after a traffic stop at 12:33 p.m. Tuesday at 215 W. Front St.

 

2 bikes stolen

Two bikes were reported taken from a garage at 1:21 p.m. Tuesday at 1205 Foothills Circle. The theft happened sometime overnight.

 

Theft reported

Police received a report of a theft at Walmart at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

 

Identity theft reported

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 3:26 p.m. Tuesday of reports of identity theft of a resident in Clarks Grove.





















































