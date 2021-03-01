1 arrested for drug possession and other reports

Police arrested Kathryn Lynn Marks, 35, for felony drug possession after a traffic stop at 8:51 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Bridge Avenue and Glenview Drive.

Vehicle tampered with

Police received a report at 10:05 a.m. Tuesday that someone had attempted to take a tire off a vehicle at 1332 Frank Hall Drive sometime overnight.

2 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Joseph Raymond Kline, 34, on Anoka, Hennepin and Scott County warrants at 4:12 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of East Main Street and St. Thomas Avenue.

Police arrested Rio Santiago Acosta, 23, on local warrants at 4:31 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of East Front Street and South Newton Avenue.