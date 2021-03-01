expand
Ad Spot

March 3, 2021

1 arrested for drug possession and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 8:47 am Wednesday, March 3, 2021

Police arrested Kathryn Lynn Marks, 35, for felony drug possession after a traffic stop at 8:51 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Bridge Avenue and Glenview Drive. 

 

Vehicle tampered with

Police received a report at 10:05 a.m. Tuesday that someone had attempted to take a tire off a vehicle at 1332 Frank Hall Drive sometime overnight. 

 

2 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Joseph Raymond Kline, 34, on Anoka, Hennepin and Scott County warrants at 4:12 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of East Main Street and St. Thomas Avenue. 

Police arrested Rio Santiago Acosta, 23, on local warrants at 4:31 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of East Front Street and South Newton Avenue.

More News

FORE/LUNNING/044335f01

FORE/HANSON/DOCUMENT NO. A-545711

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING & ELECTION-2021

LLC – T&K REPAIR LLC

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested for drug possession and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court granted dissolutions: February 2021

News

Natural gas bills expected to rise because of arctic February temperatures

News

Read Across America

News

Red Cross volunteer has helped people across nation who have lost loved ones to COVID-19

News

Deadline extended for water testing cost reimbursement

News

Alzheimer’s educational conference planned

News

‘The Attic’ founder given advocacy award

Business

Deal brewing on quick tax relief bill in Minnesota

Gallery

Alden business adds new services, celebrates 5 years at current space

News

A special visit during a difficult time

News

Little by little, the Ellendale Community Center is getting updated

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Vaccination pace climbs in Minnesota

Albert Lea Tigers

Jeffrey reaches 1,000-point milestone

Business

‘It’s an industry that’s always going to be there’

News

Glenville bar and grill celebrates one-year anniversary

News

Work to begin soon on Vikings Activity Center in Northwood

News

Building was ‘love at first sight’

News

Former contract chiropractor for NASA is looking to grow his business in Lake Mills

News

Minnesota Senate panel approves medical cannabis smoking

Cops, Courts & Fires

Record number of gun permits issued in Minnesota in 2020

Cops, Courts & Fires

Hit-and-run crash and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 26

Education

Albert Lea school board approves move to four-day in-person learning