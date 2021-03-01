expand
March 22, 2021

1 arrested for burglary and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 8:55 am Monday, March 22, 2021

Police arrested Gilson Patrick Pina, 21, on second-degree burglary and fleeing on foot after police received a report of two people entering a house at 714 Madison Ave. through a window. 

 

Unemployment fraud reported 

Police received a report at 11:15 a.m. Friday that someone fraudulently used another person’s information to apply for unemployment. 

 

Damage reported to vehicle

Police received a report at 1:29 p.m. Friday of damage that was done to a vehicle in a prior incident at 1215 Frank Ave. 

 

Trash illegally dumped

Police received a report at 2:42 p.m. Friday that someone was illegally dumping trash in an apartment dumpster at 206 W. College St. 

 

2 arrested for DWI

Police arrested Chantola Khin, 27, for controlled substance driving while intoxicated and fifth-degree possession after receiving a report of a suspicious person at 11:53 p.m. Friday at 820 E. 13th St. 

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Ronald Kenneth Hansen, 52, for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop at 10:44 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of 750th Avenue and 150th Street in Glenville. 

 

Theft reported

Police received a report at 5:44 p.m. Saturday of a theft at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave. 

 

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Kaden Samuel Hansen, 20, on a local warrant after a traffic stop at 11:03 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of South Broadway and East Fifth Street. 

 

1 cited for assault

Deputies cited Rio Santiago Acosta, 23, was cited for fifth-degree assault after receiving a report of a fight in the Freeborn County jail at 10:12 p.m. Sunday.

