expand
Ad Spot

February 10, 2021

Wolves’ Beasley gets 120-day sentence for gun threat

By Associated Press

Published 11:08 pm Tuesday, February 9, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley was sentenced Tuesday to 120 days in jail after pleading guilty to a felony charge of threats of violence for pointing a rifle at a family outside his home last fall.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office announced that Beasley can serve his stay in the workhouse after the conclusion of his NBA season, setting a tentative report date for May 26. COVID-19 precautions could require the county to release him on electronic home monitoring for the duration of the sentence.

A couple and their 13-year-old child — on a house-hunting tour in September — pulled up to the suburban home where Beasley was living with his wife and then-18-month-old son and found the property roped off. Beasley approached their vehicle and pointed a rifle as he told them to leave. A police search of the house found weapons and marijuana. As part of Beasley’s plea deal in December, prosecutors dropped a felony fifth-degree drug possession charge.

A victim impact statement was read during the remote sentencing on behalf of the family, citing severe emotional trauma and personal and professional disruption following the incident. Beasley also spoke and said, “I am not that person. I humbly apologize for my actions.”

As part of the conditions of the sentencing, Beasley was given three years of probation with no use of alcohol or drugs and completion of an anger management program. He was also issued a lifetime ban on the possession of guns.

More News

New contest section begins today on the Tribune website

ASSUMED NAME – SHELLROCK CABINETRY

FORE/JONES/21-113582

FORE/LUNNING/044335f01

News

New contest section begins today on the Tribune website

News

Big Freeze activities to allow for fun and safety

News

Vortex facility has ties to popular frozen treats

Business

Renewal by Andersen receives Green Diamond Service Award

News

Making the most of the cold weather

News

Registration open to be a pesky plant tracker

News

Museum welcomes new trustee with Albert Lea connections

News

Research dinner topic will be stress, mental health and wellbeing

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Jan. 6

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Jan. 5

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Jan. 4

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Jan. 1

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Dec. 31

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Dec. 30

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Dec. 29

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Dec. 28

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Vaccination pace wobbles; pandemic picture improves

Cops, Courts & Fires

Three co-defendants on state witness list in trial of ex-officer charged with killing Floyd

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at Minnesota health clinic

News

Big Freeze Medallion Hunt: Day 2

News

Trump’s 2nd trial to start with fight over its legitimacy

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested for DWI and other reports

News

A multi-million dollar upgrade

News

3 area movie theaters awarded grant relief from state