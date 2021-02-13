Wind chill warning issued as wind chills expected to reach 40 below

The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill warning for all of central and southern Minnesota as wind chills are expected to dip to between 35 and 50 degrees below zero.

The warning is in effect from 9 p.m. Saturday to 1 p.m. Sunday.

The weather agency states Albert Lea’s wind chills are forecasted to reach minus 39 degrees.

The weather agency warns dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. People should avoid outside activities when possible, and if they must go outside, make sure to wear appropriate clothing, including a hat and gloves.

People should also use caution while traveling outside.

Wind chills should improve slightly on Monday but are still projected be dangerously low with wind chills of minus 37 degrees expected at 6 a.m. Wind chills will improve to 17 degrees below zero by 6 p.m.

Below zero temperatures are expected at least through mid-week.