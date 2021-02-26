expand
Ad Spot

February 26, 2021

Wildcats rally past Gophers, 67-59

By Associated Press

Published 5:32 pm Friday, February 26, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS — Boo Buie scored 19 of his 25 points in the second half, sparking Northwestern to rally past Minnesota 67-59 on Thursday night, bringing an end to a 13-game losing streak that stretches back to Dec. 29.

Buie opened the second half with a pair of 3-pointers to spark a 12-0 run as Northwestern (7-14, 4-13 Big Ten Conference) surged into its first of the game and turned what had been a Minnesota cruise into a battle. He drained another huge 3 with 1:37 remaining to push the Wildcats lead to 58-51.

Northwestern made six straight free throws in the last 37 seconds to clinch it. The win was the Wildcats’ first in “The Barn” in more than three years (Jan. 23, 2018), which was also a second-half comeback.

Miller Kopp added 15 points, 10 after halftime, for Northwestern.

Marcus Carr led the Golden Gophers (13-11, 6-11) with 21 points and seven assists. Jamal Mashburn added 13 points, Brandon Johnson added 10.

Northwestern made 22 of 27 free throws — 15 of 18 in the second half — to keep control. Buie was a perfect 12 of 12 at the line.

Minnesota never trailed the entire first half, but after Buie’s spark, the teams swapped the lead five times in the second half until Northwestern took a 51-49 lead on a Kopp 3-pointer and held it the rest of the way.

Minnesota, which led by as many as 14 in the first half and was up 31-25 at the break, was playing without center Liam Robbins, held out with a sprained left ankle. It was the first game this season that Robbins, the team’s second-leading scorer (11.7 ppg), missed.

Starting guard Gabe Kalscheur, missed his third straight game with a broken finger on his shooting hand.

Northwestern’s Chase Audige, with three steals, matched former Wildcat Scottie Lindsey (2016-17) with nine multiple-steal games through the first 20 in a season.

Northwestern plays host to Maryland Wednesday, March 3. The Golden Gophers travel to Nebraska on Saturday.

More News

Star Class: Kindness at Sibley

Additional 2021 USDA Specialty Crop Block Grant funding available

mayo clinic albert lea

Mayo Clinic Health System lighting event to mark Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

This Week in History: Albert Lea Tigers win 3rd straight Region One title

Education

Star Class: Kindness at Sibley

News

Additional 2021 USDA Specialty Crop Block Grant funding available

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic Health System lighting event to mark Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

Arts & Culture

This Week in History: Albert Lea Tigers win 3rd straight Region One title

Health Updates

Panel to celebrate the trailblazing women psychiatrists in Minnesota

News

U of M Extension, NAMI Minnesota to offer suicide prevention training for agriculture communities

Education

Administrator’s Corner: Despite challenges, the Albert Lea school district remains dedicated

Education

Area Learning Center standout student

News

Low oxygen levels lead to fish kill on Pickerel Lake

News

Minnesota budget swings from $1.3B deficit to $1.6B surplus

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Walz vows shots for all of Minnesota by summer

Business

Over $750K given out in second round of local business relief

News

House to vote on virus bill; arbiter says wage hike a no-go

News

US consumers rebound to boost spending 2.4% as income jumps

Cops, Courts & Fires

Vehicle rummaged through and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 24

News

Area housing authorities receive federal funding for investments in public housing

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: 13 new cases in Freeborn County, 2 new hospitalizations

News

Working group on deadly police encounters reports progress

Cops, Courts & Fires

Ex-cop appeals murder conviction to Minnesota Supreme Court

News

Invasive tree removal project to take place in Goose Creek Waterfowl Production Area

Arts & Culture

From behind the lens

Health Updates

70% of older Minnesotans to be vaccinated before next phase

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested for DWI and other reports