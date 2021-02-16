expand
Ad Spot

February 16, 2021

Wells teenager injured in rollover in Winona County

By Staff Reports

Published 7:47 pm Monday, February 15, 2021

An 18-year-old Wells woman was injured Friday morning in a vehicle rollover on Interstate 90 in Winona County.

Halle Diana Schrader was taken by ambulance to St. Marys Hospital for injuries deemed not life-threatening, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The crash report stated Schrader was driving a 2004 Chevy Impala westbound on I-90 at 6:38 a.m. when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled near milepost 244 in Fremont Township.

The road was snowy and icy at the time of the crash.

Schrader was wearing her seat belt, and alcohol was not a factor, the report stated.

More News

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 4

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 3

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 2

Freeborn County board delays action on mutual aid request for Line 3 pipeline protests

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 4

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 3

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 2

News

Freeborn County board delays action on mutual aid request for Line 3 pipeline protests

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Jan. 27-Feb. 1

Health Updates

Minnesota playing catch-up to get seniors of color vaccinated

Health Updates

Covid-19 update: Pandemic picture solid; uptick in vaccination trend

News

150-megawatt solar farm proposed east of Hayward

Cops, Courts & Fires

Commissioners delay action on request for mutual aid to pipeline protests

Health Updates

MNsure special enrollment period begins today

News

Biden extends pandemic help for homeowners, renters wait

Cops, Courts & Fires

Wells teenager injured in rollover in Winona County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota House pulls $35M security fund for officer trials

News

Independent commission will examine Capitol riot

News

Moment of silence will be held for clinic shooting victims

News

Freeborn-Mower issues peak energy alert

Health Updates

Covid-19 update: Vaccinations continue as key metrics show improvement in Minnesota

Cops, Courts & Fires

LAPD investigating report of George Floyd ‘Valentine’

News

Doctors who say no to opioid use face threats from patients

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested for meth possession and other reports

News

Cold wind chills to continue through Tuesday morning

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Nearly 12% of Minnesotans have at least one vaccine dose; handful of new cases in Freeborn County

News

Trump looks to reassert himself after impeachment acquittal

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: 3 new cases in Freeborn County; active cases hover in mid-50s