Wells teenager injured in rollover in Winona County

An 18-year-old Wells woman was injured Friday morning in a vehicle rollover on Interstate 90 in Winona County.

Halle Diana Schrader was taken by ambulance to St. Marys Hospital for injuries deemed not life-threatening, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The crash report stated Schrader was driving a 2004 Chevy Impala westbound on I-90 at 6:38 a.m. when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled near milepost 244 in Fremont Township.

The road was snowy and icy at the time of the crash.

Schrader was wearing her seat belt, and alcohol was not a factor, the report stated.