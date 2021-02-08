expand
February 9, 2021

Weekend scoreboard: Feb. 5-7

By Staff Reports

Published 5:09 pm Monday, February 8, 2021

Friday’s results

Boys basketball

NRHEG 59, Bethlehem Academy 53

NR  36  23 — 59

BA  27  26 — 53

NRHEG stats: Kordell Schlaak 18 points; Porter Peterson 6 points; Daxter Lee 12 points; Ashton Johnson 8 points; Jaxon Beck 7 points; Benjamin Schoenrock 1 point; Jack Olson 7 points

 

Girls basketball

Mankato West 67, Albert Lea 50

AL  22  28 — 50

MW  38  29 — 67

Albert Lea stats: Taya Jeffrey 19 points, 5 rebounds; Kendall Kenis 10 points; Morgan Luhring 8 points, 4 rebounds; Annika Veldman 5 points; Jordan Juveland 4 points; Nevaeh Wacholz 2 points; Mallory Luhring 2 points

 

NRHEG 56, Bethlehem Academy 53

NR  22  34 — 56

BA  35  18 — 53

NRHEG stats: Faith Nielsen 7 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals, 5 assists; Hallie Schultz 7 points, 7 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 assist; Erin Jacobson 21 points, 4 rebounds, 4 steals; Kendall Johnson 3 points, 9 rebounds, 2 steals; Sidney Schultz 9 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal, 4 assists; Sarah George 6 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist; Sarah Johns 3 points, 1 rebound

 

Forest City 49, Lake Mills 17

Lake Mills stats: Natalie Brandenburg 2 points, 1 rebound, 1 steal; Finley Rogstad 2 points, 5 rebounds; Josie Helgeson 2 points, 1 rebound, 1 steal; Brynn Rognes 2 points; 4  rebounds; Leah Moen 3 points, 1 rebound; Ella Stene 6 points, 3 rebounds

 

Nicollet 61, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 52

NI  25  36 — 61

AC/GE 25  27 — 52

Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons stats: Payton Sailor 3 points, 5 rebounds; Kylie Korman 3 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal; Lauren Heskett 2 rebounds, 2 steals; Abbie Theusch 30 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals; Elizabeth Wasmoen 1 rebound; Kaetlin Bendickson 6 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal; Mallry Ignaszewski 3 rebounds, 1 assist; Emma Lorenzen 8 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists; Brooke Soost 2 points, 2 rebounds

 

Wrestling

NRHEG 42, United South Central 38

106 — Kolt Bullerman (USC) fall Seth Staloch, 1:26

113 — Parker Bunn (NR) forfeit

120 — Byron Getchell (USC) fall Annabelle Petsinger, 4:30

126 — Bryce Sonnek (USC) fall Daltyn Harshman, 2:31 

132 — Ethan Elvebak (USC) fall Aidan Schlaak, 1:23

138 — Carter Flatland (NR) fall Gavin Bird, 3:58

145 — Konner Harpestad (USC) fall Deven Parpart, 1:06

152 — Micah Hamson (USC) maj. dec. Clay Stenzel, 13-4

160 — Thor Routh (NR) forfeit

170 — Wyatt Larson (NR) forfeit

182 — George Roesler (NR) fall Collin Van Cleave, :30

195 — Ralph Roesler (NR) forfeit

220 — Matt Beyer (USC) maj. dec. Max Seltun, 11-3

285 — Makota Misgen (NR) forfeit

 

