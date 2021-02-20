expand
Ad Spot

February 20, 2021

Nick Jepson and Meghan Ewing

Wedding: Ewing & Jepson

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Friday, February 19, 2021

Meghan Ewing and Nicholas Jepson, both of Glenville, were married Jan. 23, 2021, at Country View Acres in Joice, Iowa.

The bride is the daughter of David Ewing of Jacksonville, Florida, and Tamela Ewing of Winterset, Iowa, and the granddaughter of Sharon and Dale Thompson and the late Glen Ewing. She graduated from Woodward-Granger High School in 2007 and from AIB College of Business in 2013 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in business administration. She works as a compliance consultant.

The groom is the son of Steve Jepson of Albert Lea and Mark and Nancy Smith of Glenville and the grandson of Ray and Bunny Jepson and the late Gerald and Ruth Smith and Richard and Patricia McGuire. He graduated from Glenville-Emmons High School in 2007 and from Winona State University in 2011 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in business administration. He works as an accountant.

The couple has one child, Carrson Ewing. 

Bridal attendants at the wedding were Chelsey Devine, Becky Gorell, Lane Polito, Cori Wegner, Kylie Pierce and Brittni Ferguson, all friends of the bride.

Groom attendants were Cody Kalvig, Bradon Reyerson, Corey Farris, Andrew Mittag, Brandon Learn and Matt Reese, all friends of the groom.

Brandon Ewing, the bride’s brother, officiated.

More News

Biden declares major disaster in Texas as federal aid flows

What’s safe after COVID-19 vaccination? Don’t shed masks yet

Tigers notch second home win of the season

Bill proposes extending state historic tax credit program

News

Biden declares major disaster in Texas as federal aid flows

Health Updates

What’s safe after COVID-19 vaccination? Don’t shed masks yet

News

Bill proposes extending state historic tax credit program

Health Updates

Closer to completion

Business

National FFA Week Q&A: Albert Lea officeholders talk leadership

News

Masonic Lodge makes donations

Arts & Culture

This Week in History: Children enjoy 60-degree temps on President’s Day

Education

Area students graduate

Education

Area college students receive honors

Education

Southwest Middle Standout Student

Education

Administrator’s Corner: Community partnerships that help schools manage COVID-19

Education

Star Class: Silent foxes

Gallery

Area wrestlers compete in day 2 of Iowa state tournament

Cops, Courts & Fires

Warrant: Opioid addiction may have motivated clinic shooting

Mower County

CineMagic 7 Theatre in Austin to close end of day Sunday

Health Updates

Vaccinations rebound; pandemic trends steady

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 16

Education

Minnesota public school enrollment drops 2% amid pandemic

News

State mulls closure of Freeborn County driving test exam station

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested for fifth-degree possession and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 15

Cops, Courts & Fires

Woman faces charge for 10 pounds of meth tied to Postal Service investigation

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 charged in arson fires set amid George Floyd protests

News

Senate vote to reopen schools lays out partisan divide