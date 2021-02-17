expand
Ad Spot

February 17, 2021

Gov. Tim Walz, pictured with Albert Lea High School Principal Mark Grossklaus, center, and Albert Lea Area Schools Superintendent Mike Funk, right, in September is shown the high school's thermal scanner that students walk through upon entering the school. - Colleen Harrison/Albert Lea Tribune

Walz approves middle, high school reopenings starting Monday

By Minnesota Public Radio

Published 9:32 am Wednesday, February 17, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS — Citing progress on the coronavirus vaccination front, Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday announced plans to let more middle and high school students return the classroom for in-person learning as early as Monday.

Elementary schools are already allowed to open with proper safety precautions in place. Under the governor’s updated plan, all middle and high school students could return to their schools for hybrid or in-person learning starting Monday if safety protocols are in place, while he expects all schools to offer their students some form of in-person learning by March 8. Key decisions would be up to school districts. Families could still choose distance learning as an option.

“It’s time for students to be back in the classroom,” Walz said in a statement. “We aren’t out of the woods, but our relentless progress with vaccines and Minnesotans’ vigilance has put us closer than ever to the end of this pandemic.”

The governor’s statement said nearly 25 percent of teachers have now been vaccinated, while other important trends are also improving.

Republicans called on Walz to simply let schools reopen immediately. Rep. Ron Kresha, of Little Falls, said the governor’s own data shows only minimal infection rates for teachers who’ve returned. He said continued closures have devastating consequences that outweigh the risks, especially for struggling students.

More News

Republican Doug Wardlow runs for Minnesota attorney general

FORE/LUNNING/044335f01

FORE/JONES/21-113582

NOTICE TO BIDDERS – 2021 SEASONAL BIDS

Elections & Campaigns

Republican Doug Wardlow runs for Minnesota attorney general

Cops, Courts & Fires

Puppy scam and other reports

Education

Walz approves middle, high school reopenings starting Monday

Health Updates

COVID-19 bill would scale up ability to spot virus mutations

News

Longtime family restaurant finds success in shifting model

Education

Board considers more in-person days for secondary students

News

Minnesota lawmakers introduce board to regulate drug prices

News

Ice on Lake Superior up nearly 25% amid subfreezing temps

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court revives lawsuit over Minnesota family’s 2015 killing

News

Albert Lea Public Library awards writing contest winners

News

Information sought in survey about pollinator annual report

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 11

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 10

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 9

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 8

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 5

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 4

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 3

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 2

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Jan. 27-Feb. 1

Health Updates

Minnesota playing catch-up to get seniors of color vaccinated

Health Updates

Covid-19 update: Pandemic picture solid; uptick in vaccination trend

News

150-megawatt solar farm proposed east of Hayward

Cops, Courts & Fires

Commissioners delay action on request for mutual aid for Line 3 pipeline protests