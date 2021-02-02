expand
Ad Spot

February 2, 2021

Walz raises $1.7 million for likely 2022 re-election bid

By Associated Press

Published 1:31 pm Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Democratic Gov. Tim Walz has raised $1.7 million for his likely 2022 reelection bid since he took office two years ago and finished 2020 with $1.3 million in the bank, his campaign committee said Tuesday.

Tim Walz

While Walz has not formally announced that he’ll seek a second term, his campaign said that he raised an additional $550,000 last month, which was not reflected in the two-year report.

“This has been a challenging year for all of us, so to know that Minnesotans continue to believe in our message of One Minnesota is truly heartening,” Walz said in a statement that echoed his 2018 campaign slogan.

His campaign also said it has hired Alana Petersen as a senior advisor. She managed Sen. Tina Smith’s 2018 campaign and was a senior advisor to President Joe Biden’ campaign in Minnesota. That announcement coincided with one from the state’s Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party that it had hired four staffers to bolster organizing efforts for 2022.

Minnesota Republicans have been trying to soften Walz up over his handling of the pandemic. But no clear frontrunner has emerged in the GOP gubernatorial field yet. Potential candidates include MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, former state Sen. Scott Jensen, U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber and former Minnesota Vikings lineman Matt Birk.

More News

Work nears completion

Legislators propose bills for $7.5M in funding to complete dredging

Albert Lea High School second quarter honor roll

Editorial: Public notices will now be archived on Trib website

Education

Work nears completion

News

Legislators propose bills for $7.5M in funding to complete dredging

News

Albert Lea High School second quarter honor roll

Education

Lake Mills alum donates $100,000 to scholarships, but with a catch

News

NAMI offers free online mental health classes

News

2020 testing shows low prevalence of chronic wasting disease in areas tested across the state

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic Health System receives stroke award

News

$1 million in grants available from DNR to communities to address emerald ash borer

News

Free ISU Extension mental health resiliency meeting Feb. 4

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Dec. 16

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Dec. 15

Cops, Courts & Fires

Police worried about funding for security at Chauvin trial

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Dec. 14

News

Freeborn County board approves financing option for apartments project

Cops, Courts & Fires

Local law enforcement join speeding reduction program

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Vaccinations key to economic recovery, says Minneapolis Fed chief

Elections & Campaigns

Walz raises $1.7 million for likely 2022 re-election bid

News

From fees to IDs, a deep dive into Walz budget

Cops, Courts & Fires

Vehicles tampered with and other reports

News

A gloomy Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil says more winter

Education

Albert Lea secondary schools look at adding Fridays with in-person learning to current model

News

Biden meets Republicans on virus aid, but no quick deal

News

Minnesota House Democrats launch push to legalize marijuana

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court upholds Minneapolis cop’s conviction in Damond case