February 17, 2021

Volz among finalists for Austin superintendent position

By Staff Reports

Published 3:25 pm Wednesday, February 17, 2021

The search for Austin Public School’s next superintendent has been narrowed to three finalists, including one from within the school district.

Lori Volz

Lori Volz, executive director of finance and operations at Austin Public Schools, who previously worked at the Albert Lea school district, has advanced to the final round of interviews along with Executive Director of Teaching and Learning Services at West Des Moines Community Schools Joseph Libby and Bryon Public Schools Superintendent Joey Page.

Volz, Libby and Page will interview starting at 1 p.m. Thursday via Microsoft Teams. The public is invited to observe interviews in Austin High School’s Christgau Hall. Enter through Door No. 3 of the school

