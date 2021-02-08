Vickie Rae Becker, age 71, of Freeborn, MN, died Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 at her home in Freeborn, MN. Born March 24, 1949, to Leonard and Vivian (Sickmann) Zitzmann of rural Vesta, MN; she graduated from Echo High School, and Mankato State University with a bachelor of science degree in Business Education.

On September 24, 1971, Vickie married Duane William Becker, settled in Freeborn, and proceeded to have three children: Valeria Rae Becker, LaRae Ann (Andy) Cassens, and James Duane (Meggan) Becker. LaRae and Andy gave her two grandchildren: Emily Rae and Jake Onnen Cassens; and James and Meggan gave her three grandchildren: Danika, Rowan and Celia Becker.

Vickie’s siblings: Linda Kay England of Arizona; Lee (Jane) Zitzmann of Redwood Falls, MN, Tim (Rhonda) Zitzmann of Renville, MN; and several nieces and nephews survive her.

Vickie worked as a school bookkeeper; as an electroplating company billing clerk and office manager; and as a safety director for a trucking firm. She was disabled in 2000 because of a genetic disorder which took much of her eyesight.

During her life, Vickie was a member of the Freeborn American Legion Auxiliary where she served as President, Vice President, Secretary, and Treasurer. She was the Freeborn County Legion Auxiliary President for many years, and was a member of the Wells Veteran of Foreign Wars (VFW) Auxiliary, the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Auxiliary, the Mankato State Alumni Association, and numerous other committees and/or organizations. She collated a Freeborn history pictorial book for the city’s 150-year celebrations.

Before she became disabled, Vickie loved to read, sew, crochet, and do embroidery. Her greatest joys were her children and grandchildren. She loved animals and had many pets including a monkey at one time, horses, and various cats and dogs.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her in-laws: William and Margaret Becker and an infant sister.

Vickie Rae will be cremated and buried with her husband at Ft. Snelling Veteran’s Cemetery in Minneapolis, MN. Arrangements are entrusted to Bruss-Heitner Funeral Home of Wells. There will be Celebration of Life service at a later date.

“Remember me with laughter, for that is how I shall remember you all. If you can only remember me with tears, then don’t remember me at all.”