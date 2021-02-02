Vehicles tampered with and other reports

Police arrested Kameron William Larsen, 18, for motor vehicle tampering and possession of stolen property after receiving a report of a suspicious person at 2:33 a.m. at 536 Meadow Lane.

A vehicle was reported rummaged through at 3:27 a.m. Monday at 665 Meadow Lane.

A vehicle was reported broken into at 8:52 a.m. Monday at 1912 Bridge Ave. The incident reportedly happened overnight. Three pairs of sunglasses, two charging ports, an Apple charger, keys and a bottle of perfume were taken.

Thefts reported

Police received a report at 6:47 a.m. Monday of a Bobcat 3400 that was reported stolen at 919 E. 14th St. sometime over the weekend. Estimated value was $22,500.

A window was reported broken out of a vehicle at 11:13 a.m. Monday at 323 E. William St. Two Pioneer subwoofers were taken valued at about $200 to $230.

A theft was reported at 4:08 p.m. Monday at 201 W. Main St.

Tools were reported stolen out of a work van at 4:33 p.m. Monday at 1012 Fountain St.

A new generator was reported taken at 8:42 a.m. Monday from the wind turbine site near the intersection of 810th Avenue and 130th Street in Glenville. The value was estimated at $1,200 to $1,800.

1 arrested for assault

Police arrested Dereck Charles Davis, 31, for fifth-degree assault and driving after suspension at 10:12 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Euclid Avenue and West William Street. A DWI search warrant for a blood draw was also conducted.