expand
Ad Spot

February 24, 2021

Twins SS prospect Royce Lewis out for season with torn ACL

By Associated Press

Published 11:22 am Wednesday, February 24, 2021

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Minnesota Twins shortstop Royce Lewis, considered the organization’s top prospect, has a torn ACL in his right knee that will sideline him for the 2021 season.

President of baseball operations Derek Falvey said Wednesday that Lewis was diagnosed with the injury during physical exams upon reporting to spring training. The 21-year-old Lewis, the first overall pick in the 2017 amateur draft, will have reconstructive surgery Friday in Minnesota before returning to camp to begin a rehabilitation process of nine-to-12 months.

Lewis, the 17th-best prospect in Major League Baseball’s 2021 pipeline rankings, finished the 2019 season at Double-A. Because the pandemic wiped out all minor league action in 2020, Lewis will go more than two full years without a game. The Twins signed Andrelton Simmons to play shortstop this season, and Lewis was not expected to be in the majors in 2021.

Lewis told the team he first noticed discomfort in the knee after lateral running drills this month as part of his training regimen. Then, during the winter storms that recently hit Texas, Lewis slipped on ice in the Dallas area where he lives and experienced further soreness. The Twins were unable to determine exactly how or when the ligament was torn.

“He’s got a smile on his face, knows he’s going to have a rehab year ahead, knows he’s going to have to put in a lot of work, but he’s prepared and ready to do that,” Falvey said, “and I know he’s looking forward to getting back on the field.”

More News

Notice

COVID-19 update: Waiting on shots as pandemic picture improves

Federal grand jury hearing evidence in death of George Floyd

Twins SS prospect Royce Lewis out for season with torn ACL

Health Updates

COVID-19 update: Waiting on shots as pandemic picture improves

Cops, Courts & Fires

Federal grand jury hearing evidence in death of George Floyd

Cops, Courts & Fires

License plates stolen off of vehicle and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Appeals court to weigh 3rd-degree murder charge for Chauvin

News

February spike expected in Minnesotans’ home heating bills

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 22

News

Bills would give tax credit to farmers for riparian land

Gallery

Building piece by piece

Education

Triple threat: Theusch wins AAA region title

News

Ag organizations partner to save lives

News

4-H club donates to food shelf

News

Lodge donates to Salvation Army

Education

Area college students receive honors

News

USDA accepting applications to help low-income individuals buy or repair homes

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County District Court dispositions: Feb. 19

Health Updates

For older Minnesotans, whether they’re vaccinated has a lot to do with where they live

News

Minnesota Legislature to weigh protections for jail inmates

Health Updates

Covid-19 update: Minnesota officials hope for upswing in vaccinations

News

Council hears plans for reopening the library for in-person browsing

News

Lawsuit could have courts redraw Minnesota’s political maps

Cops, Courts & Fires

Counterfeit bill turned in and other reports

News

Security officials to answer for Jan. 6 failures at Capitol

Health Updates

US tops 500,000 virus deaths, matching the toll of 3 wars

News

Gov. Walz’s bonding bill doesn’t include Fountain Lake dredging