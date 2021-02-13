expand
February 12, 2021

Twins finalize $6.25M contract for new closer Alex Colomé

By Associated Press

Published 7:02 pm Friday, February 12, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins finalized their $6.25 million, one-year contract with right-handed reliever Alex Colomé on Friday, bolstering the back of their bullpen with an experienced closer.

The deal, which was agreed to last week, will pay Colomé a $5 million base salary for 2021 and includes a $5.5 million option for 2022 that can be declined by the Twins with a $1.25 million buyout.

Colomé was the primary ninth-inning pitcher for the Chicago White Sox the last two seasons, posting an 0.81 ERA and 12 saves in 21 appearances in 2020.

The 32-year-old Colomé made the All-Star team in 2016, his first season as a closer for the Tampa Bay Rays and led the league with 47 saves in 2017.

Minnesota holds its first pitchers and catchers workout of spring training next Friday.

